Drug Free All Stars last 19th season game at Athens Elementary School

May 25—athens — Athens and Sun Valley school teachers went head to head with the Drug-Free All-Stars Novelty Team Friday morning at Athens Elementary School.

The gymnasium roared with students yelling as they cheered on their teachers and administrators to come out with a win.

For years, the team has played from 15 to 20 games a year, traveling from West Virginia to other states such as New York, Kentucky, Louisiana, and more.

A new generation of students were able to participate in the All Star's traditions including the annual relay race, halfcourt shot, and play a round of basketball, while receiving gifts such as disks and bead necklaces.

According to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections and coordinator of the Drug Free All Stars, the team's last game of their 19th season before entering their 20th and possible final season is near.

"This will be the 510th game. We will look to go into our 20th season as the retirement year," Puckett said. "We're trying to figure out how to do it. My players have been absolutely amazing, we've had so many great talents, NBA veterans. Some play semi-pro, men and women alike, it's been an absolute joy. Athens was our second game that we ever did. This was back in 2005, and Athens and Oakvale were both in our time frame, and this is our sixth time coming to Athens. We haven't been here in a couple of year, but to celebrate with them and come back to our roots, I think that's what's more important in the spirit of the 510th game. We've been all the way from Long Island, New York as far as back as Louisiana. But home is where you know it really resonates."

Chris Nichols, associate pastor of Life Line Church, joined the team in 2005 after Puckett reached out to the player. Puckett said he is proud of how far the organization has come.

According to Nichols and Puckett, the plan all along was to make it to 20 years.

"After 19 seasons, it's crazy. I love finishing back up in Mercer County. I've lived in Princeton since 2008. Here in Athens it's kind of like home to me. I haven't grown up here, but these are my people and I'm very grateful. Hopefully we'll have a great day," Nichols said. "After 20 years, and for me I don't have time to devote to this anymore, and I think the whole team is retiring next year. Greg is the creator and puts in all the time to finding the schools, communications with the schools and guidance counselors. We've had some outside prevention agencies to get us into these schools. He's the guy with the connections. If he's not involved, then it's very difficult."

Over the years, the team has impacted many students. Many of the students who watched them as kids grew up to join in one of the games or teams, Puckett said.

"We played this morning at Mercer School because the people that we played against saw us in middle school, so we're playing with people who had seen us and still remembered the show back in the day," Puckett said. "I've had players come join the team that were former competitors and watching us play."

School teacher Brie Bailey has been playing with the team for two years. She is a player who had watched one of the games when she was a little girl and is one of the few women to have joined the team over the years.

"I think I watched in 3rd or 2nd grade and seeing these tall players come play basketball it made my love for basketball grow more. Now I'm playing with them and it's really cool to see how I'm doing this with other kids," Bailey said. "As a little kid it's a different perspective. All the little girls love me to death. They always ask for autographs and are so excited to see a girl play on the team especially being the only one and even if I play bad or not, they're always excited."

Third grader, Bailey was able to participate in the shoot off with his other fellow classmates.

"It was lots of fun," Bailey said. "I liked meeting up with the players. I scored a few points. I scored eight points."

The score was 52-35 with All Stars winning; however, the real win was the positive impact that was made on the students.

"We try to make it as fun as possible, keep it energetic for the kids, as a team to every player who has ever played with us, it's all about the kids, it's about what that kid needs at the moment and when they leave they will remember it," Puckett said.