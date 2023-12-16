‘Drought-free’ California? Lake Oroville highlighted 2023 shift in amazing before and after images

A fortunate change in the trend...

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The storms that hit California in early 2023 provided glimpses of hope as the severe drought up and down the state dropped water levels to shocking all-time lows in previous years. While the large fronts that battered California’s Sierra Nevada mountains caused flooding in some areas, the overall impact is one of the more positive progressions in the state’s ongoing water issues.

Few areas highlighted the drastic change more this past year than Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir, which filled to 100% capacity for only the second time in 15 years.

This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a car crossing the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top), and on April 16, 2023 (below). – A very wet winter has left California’s reservoirs looking healthier than they have for years, as near-record rainfall put a big dent in a lengthy drought.

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a boat ramp completely out of the water at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and completely submerged on April 16, 2023 (below).

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, boats are parked on Lake Oroville near the Bidwell Bar Bridge in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and on April 16, 2023 (below).

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows boats parked on Lake Oroville near the Bidwell Bar Bridge in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and on April 16, 2023 (below).

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows houseboats parked at a marina at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and on April 16, 2023 (below).

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

