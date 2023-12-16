‘Drought-free’ California? Lake Oroville highlighted 2023 shift in amazing before and after images
A fortunate change in the trend...
The storms that hit California in early 2023 provided glimpses of hope as the severe drought up and down the state dropped water levels to shocking all-time lows in previous years. While the large fronts that battered California’s Sierra Nevada mountains caused flooding in some areas, the overall impact is one of the more positive progressions in the state’s ongoing water issues.
Few areas highlighted the drastic change more this past year than Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir, which filled to 100% capacity for only the second time in 15 years.