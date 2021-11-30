Special to Yahoo Sports

This used to be the last week of the regular fantasy season in some leagues and one away in others, but with an extra game, it’s likely you have at least two more contests until the postseason. Either way, you want the tightest squad possible moving forward.

Assessing players who are no longer serving your team is not the easiest of tasks, especially when feelings and nostalgia tend to get in the way. However, I’m here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid and decide who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.

These moves may not be for everyone as each roster is different and so are your records and point totals, but below are a handful of players who may be underperforming or underutilized, or possibly have difficult matchups down the stretch. If you're looking for some guys to stash for the playoffs I have you covered there as well.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Kenny Golladay, WR – Giants (58% rostered on Yahoo)

Any hopes for a Kenny Golladay fresh-team break out are long gone and we’re left with just mediocrity. Sure, he’s been banged up for most of the season, but even in his seven contests, the 28-year-old is averaging just 7.0 half-PPR points per game (WR67).

Golladay had just three receptions for 50 yards on seven targets last week against the Eagles, who he’ll see again in Week 16, along with several difficult secondaries in between. The Giants face Miami this Sunday, a unit that is on the rise and only allowed 19 half-PPR points total between four Carolina WRs in Week 12. There are WRs out there in better offenses with softer schedules like Van Jefferson and Kendrick Bourne.

Zack Moss, RB — Bills (61% rostered on Yahoo)

This is Zack Moss' second appearance in this column this season, but he is still rostered by 61% of Yahoo fantasy managers and is facing a grim rest of the season outlook.

Story continues

It appears Buffalo is moving forward with just Devin Singletary and Matt Breida in their backfield. To make matters worse, the Bills have a difficult rest of the season schedule with two contests against the Patriots' white-hot defense, Tampa Bay in Week 14, who sit sixth in schedule-adjusted fantasy points, plus a tilt with Carolina’s 10th-ranked defense still to come in Week 15.

Zack Moss doesn't seem to be in the Bills' backfield plans, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy rosters. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Tyler Boyd, WR — Bengals (66% rostered on Yahoo)

The Cincy wideout was also in this report a few weeks ago, but he deserves another mention. Tyler Boyd is clearly the third option in the passing game and the offense is currently going through Joe Mixon, as he was tied for the most touches among RBs with a whopping 32 last week.

Boyd may have one more big game in him, but he is more likely a low-ceiling WR4 moving forward.

Latavius Murray, RB — Ravens (33% rostered on Yahoo)

What appeared to be a rejuvenation spot for Latavius Murray in Baltimore after the team lost its initial starters has fizzled to a non-fantasy relevance. The former Saint is in a basic time-share snap-wise with Devonta Freeman (43%), but he hasn’t seen much actual action since returning from an ankle injury in Week 11—18 total rushes for 46 yards in two contests.

Murray will be touchdown dependent from here and in the fantasy postseason, so you might as well swap him out for an RB in a better situation like Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams or Boston Scott.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 13 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Jamison Crowder, WR — Jets (23% rostered on Yahoo)

It’s tough to pin last week’s brutal Jamison Crowder game on the WR, as Zach Wilson was highly ineffective and unable to read beyond his first target. Crowder is averaging 9.1 half-PPR points per contest when active this season, which is fantasy WR4 territory, but with Wilson under center, it’s tough to count on the 28-year-old for anything even with Corey Davis out.

There have to be better options for you on the waiver wire like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or even Josh Reynolds.

Bryan Edwards, WR — Raiders (14% rostered on Yahoo)

So much for Bryan Edwards having an expanded role with Henry Ruggs no longer on the team. The 23-year-old has two goose eggs in his past four games, with just one catch for 12 yards against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The fantasy value in the Raiders’ passing game takes a huge drop after Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, and Edwards doesn’t appear worthy of a roster spot moving forward.

This article originally appeared in its full form on 4for4.com

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

More from 4for4.com: 21 Players to Stash Ahead of the Fantasy Playoffs

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast