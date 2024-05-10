‘Driven.’ Richland gymnast stands out as one of the best west of the Mississippi

When it comes to competitive gymnastics, Richland High junior Maren Janosky is a jack-of-all-trades.

The 17-year-old’s strength is that she can be pretty consistent in all four disciplines — vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, and balance beam.

“Her best event is her all-around,” said her coach, Brett Garland. “It’s the decathlon of gymnastics.”

Janosky became the latest Tri-Citian to compete in the USA Gymnastics Level 9 Western Championships, the best of the best gymnasts from west of the Mississippi River competing against each other.

And here’s what Janosky did there: She finished tied for 5th out of 28 competitors in her division Sunday.

Janosky scored a 37.00 total score in the all-around competition for Level 9, Senior 7 gymnasts.

Janosky started with her least favorite event, the balance beam, in the first rotation. She scored a solid 9.100. That got her going.

She added a 9.100 on the uneven bars, had a 9.350 on the vault, and a 9.450 on the floor exercise.

“She has really consistent scores, which keep her in the money spot,” Janosky’s mother, Rebecca, told the Herald this week. “She was in a zone. She had a really rough week last week and came down with strep over the weekend.

“So yes, she was very nervous considering her practices were super messy. Her warmup on Thursday here was a bit wonky. (She) jammed her finger pretty good, so she has also been dealing with that. She’s so tough.”

Richland High junior maren Janosky competed recently in the Western Nationals in Iowa.

Training from young age

Garland had a goal for Janosky, who has worked with her since she was 6 years old.

“I would like her to go out and have four solid events. Finish 4 for 4,” he said.

That’s what she did.

Janosky was confident this season that she’d qualify for Western Nationals.

“It was about three-quarters of the way through the season (that I felt I’d get there),” she said. “I was winning almost every competition. And by doing all of the repetitions, I was gaining more confidence.”

To get to Western Nationals in Coralville, Iowa, Janosky had to qualify by winning her division title last month at the Region 2 championships in Anchorage, Alaska.

The meet involved the top gymnasts from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska.

Garland has been coaching at his own gym in the Tri-Cities for 30 years now — “I’m still doing what I do, and love what I do.”

He says it’s getting harder and harder for Mid-Columbia gymnasts to make it so far.

“It’s less and less now,” he said. “Years ago we were pretty successful and would send one or two every year to nationals. But before Maren, I think you have to go back pre-COVID. It’s not easy being successful at this high of a level.”

“We’ve lost a number of Level 8’s because they can’t get the skills to be a level 9. It’s so hard,” Garland said. “It’s so easy to not show up in a gym. But Maren, she’s driven. She is really up there.”

The levels start at 1 and go up to 10. In order to move up a level, a gymnast is expected to complete moves in the various apparatuses.

Level 10 goal

Janosky is expected to be a Level 10 competitor next season.

That’s fine with Janosky. The 5-foot, 105-pound standout will put the work in — all in almost virtual anonymity among her high school classmates.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m a crazy gymnast. But a couple of friends do,” she said.

The junior Honors student carries a 3.8 grade point average, and she likes to hang out with her friends and family.

But when that after-school dismissal bell rings, Monday through Thursday she’s at Garland’s Gymnastics gym in Kennewick.

For four or five hours a day (20 hours a week), Janosky concentrates on each of the four events. Including the dreaded balance beam.

“It’s too narrow,” she complains. “But each element is about an hour. There is some conditioning at the beginning of workouts that includes work for the legs and the core.”

Don’t be deceived by her complaints.

Janosky adores this sport.

“I love that there is always new skills to learn,” she said. “I get excited with the feeling of getting a new skill, and getting a good score.”

As a Level 9 competing at such a prestigious event in Iowa, Janosky was able to perform in front of college scouts looking for their next freshman to sign.

She hopes one day she’ll be on of them. Her dream is to compete for a Division I university.

“I just need to be myself,” she told the Herald just before Western Nationals.

That’s sure to catch the eye of some scouts.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.