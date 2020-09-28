Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton produce classic at WWE Clash of Champions as legends return

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre continued their reigns atop of WWE at Clash of Champions with successful title defences.

WWE Champion McIntyre once again saw off the challenge of long-time rival Randy Orton, while Reigns remained Universal Champion after defeating his cousin Jey Uso.

Many had expected to see that the sun had set on McIntyre's lengthy reign - the Scot won the gold by dethroning Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in the Spring, and WWE are aren't as famed for long title tensures as they perhaps once were. That these two rivals had already locked horns on a number of occasions also stacked the momentum in Orton's favour, but the company again held firm with McIntyre as the incumbent for its top title.

Their latest bout, an Ambulance match, featured a litany of Orton's previous victims returning to gain a measure of revenge, giving McIntyre a heavily assisted win once all was told. The Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels - who superkicked him off the top of the vehicle - and Ric Flair all featured on the night in some way, playing their part in ensuring McIntyre had the last laugh, nailing him with a Punt before closing the doors and allowing Flair, somehow the driver, to lead him away.

Reigns meanwhile solidified his status as Universal Champion after defeating his own cousin. The former Shield favourite is now established in his role as a top heel on SmackDown, and continued to play the role beautifully here. The two told the story of their match beautifully, with Reigns insisting that Jey Uso recognise him as the Tribal Chief - the plucky challenger refusing to do so, and taking a beating for it. Having seen enough, Jey's brother Jimmy appeared and threw in the towel on his behalf, ending the match and leaving Reigns the victor. This will be far from the end of the story, however, with Reigns likely now to go after Jimmy and any other family member on course to his rumored WrestleMania match against his most high-profile relative, The Rock.

Clash of Champions was, all told, probably WWE's best pay-per-view offering of the year - or at least its most comprehensive. There was precious little silliness to let it down, with each of its matches delivering. The one down point on the night was the ending to the Raw tag team title match-up, but even that was as a result of what looked to be a serious injury to Angel Garza, one of the challengers. During the bout between Garza, Andrade and champions the Street Profits, the 28-year-old appeared to injure his knee in an awkward landing, leading the referee to call an impromptu end to the match by finishing a three count, allowing the Profits to retain, despite Andrade appearing to kick out.

Elsewhere, a hugely entertaining ladder match saw Sami Zayn 'retain' his Intercontinental Championship by defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles. Zayn had claimed to have still been the champion - despite having been stripped of the gold months ago - because he hadn't been beaten for it. Semantics aside, the Canadian is now again undisputed as the title holder after his two rivals were seen off in unique fashion, with daredevil Hardy rolling back the years, flying through the air - and into a ladder - and even finding himself handcuffed to it, via his ear...

