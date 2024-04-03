Drew Gilbert assigned to Syracuse

Former Vol outfielder Drew Gilbert was assigned to the Syracuse Mets ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Syracuse competes in the International League and is a Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Gilbert received a non-roster invitation from New York for spring training.

Gilbert was traded from Houston to the Mets ahead of the Major League Baseball deadline on Aug. 1, 2023.

He was selected by Houston in the first-round (No. 28 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

Gilbert appeared in 58 games during his final season at Tennessee in 2022, totaling 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, 60 runs, 72 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 33 walks and four stolen bases.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire