Dream matchup: unbeaten local boxers Perez, Griego-Ortega to meet

May 25—It's happening.

Albuquerque flyweight boxers Abraham Perez and Matt Griego-Ortega will risk their mutual unbeaten status against each other on Aug. 10, Albuquerque's Legacy Promotions announced on Saturday.

The vacant USBA flyweight title will be at stake.

The bout between Perez (10-0, five KOs) and Griego-Ortega (14-0, 10 KOs) will be part of a nationally televised (ESPN) card featuring Albuquerque native Angelo Leo (24-1, 12 KOs) in the main event, challenging Mexico's Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) for Lopez's IBF featherweight title.

The card is to be staged in cooperation with Top Rank, Inc.

The Perez vs. Griego-Ortega matchup has been confirmed by Legacy Promotions, as well as by both fighters, on social media.

Griego-Ortega, 28, turned pro in 2016 after a successful amateur career. He last fought in August 2023, defeating former world champion Merlito Sabillo by second-round TKO at Expo New Mexico's Hispanic Pavilion.

Perez, 25, turned pro in 2021 after an amateur career that produced Golden Gloves and USA Boxing national championships. He last fought on March 23, defeating Fernando Diaz by unanimous decision by 10-round unanimous decision, earning the WBC Youth Silver flyweight title, at Expo New Mexico's Creative Arts Center.