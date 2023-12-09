Dre Greenlaw fined for hit that led to sideline incident with Big Dom originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness last week against the Eagles.

Greenlaw, 26, was fined for his hit on DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that led to the sideline incident with Eagles senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

The incident led to the disqualification of Greenlaw, while DiSandro was also removed from the sideline for the rest of the game.

On Saturday, we learned that DiSandro has been banned from the sideline for the Eagles-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

ESPN reported that additional discipline is still possible as the league continues to review the matter.

Greenlaw and DiSandro have reportedly exchanged apologies through intermediaries since the incident.

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [49ers general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that," Greenlaw said, via ESPN. "He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $16,937 for unnecessary roughness on an extra point in the third quarter against the 49ers. Carter was also flagged on the field for the late hit. This was Carter’s second infraction this season, which is why his fine was more than Greenlaw’s.

In addition to those two, San Francisco’s Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was also fined $9,940 for unnecessary roughness. He was called for a facemask on the field.

There were 22 fines from Week 13 of the NFL season. The money from these fines does not go to the league; fines are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation.

