Draymond's perfectly silent response to Gobert's comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green's silence Sunday spoke volumes.

While speaking to reporters for the first time since the NBA suspended him for five games after he choked out Rudy Gobert on Nov. 14, Green was asked he had any reaction to comments made by the Minnesota Timberwolves center immediately after the Warriors' loss 12 days ago.

"I mean, it's 2023," Green told reporters after Warriors practice at Chase Center. "You see everything these days. What's my comment about what he said?"

Green then stayed silent for the next 16 seconds, choosing not to say anything about Gobert's remarks.

"No comment is a comment, right?" Green asked reporters.

In the Timberwolves locker room shortly after the Warriors' 104-101 loss on Nov. 14, Gobert laid into Green.

"It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph (Curry) is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected," Gobert said after the game (h/t Dane Moore). "Because every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play -- it’s his guy Steph. He’ll do anything he can to get ejected.

"... I’m proud of myself for being the bigger man again and again. And yeah, doesn’t even deserve me putting my hands on him. My team needed me tonight. I did whatever I could to keep my cool and then show that I wasn’t making the situation worse, and I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that’s just clown behavior. Not much to say. It’s clown behavior."

Green generally doesn't bite his tongue, but for 16 seconds of his 20-minute media session on Sunday, he decided not to say anything, which tells you everything you need to know about what he thinks about Gobert's comments.

