Draymond Green reacts to Luka Doncic’s game-winner vs. Timberwolves in Game 2

After a fiery fourth-quarter appearance in Game 1 to seal the Dallas Mavericks’ 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic doubled down with another thrilling performance in Game 2.

After trailing by 18 in the second quarter, Doncic fueled the Mavs late again on the way to a comeback in the second half. Doncic notched 32 points on 10-of-23 shooting from the field with five made 3-pointers. Doncic finished with a triple-double with 13 assists and 10 boards in Game 2.

Doncic wrapped up his performance with a game-winning shot over the Defensive Player of the Year. As the clock ticked down, Doncic danced around Rudy Gobert before shaking free for a deep 3-pointer over the big Frenchman. Following his go-ahead triple with three seconds remaining, Doncic barked at Gobert down the floor as the Target Center went quiet.

Following Doncic’s shot to give the Mavs a commanding 2-0 lead over the Timberwolves, Draymond Green chimed in on Instagram with a reaction. Green called out the look on Jaden McDaniels’ face before Doncic pulled up for his 3-pointer over Gobert.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

https://x.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1794405388780962236

With the Mavericks already holding a strong 2-0 lead over the Timberwolves, the Western Conference Finals will shift to Dallas for two games starting on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire