Draymond Green on LeBron James: ‘Arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court’

Tomer Azarly: Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James: "It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most turnovers in a single postseason in NBA history:

1. Jayson Tatum: 95 (2022)

2. LeBron James: 94 (2018)

3. Dwyane Wade: 90 (2006)

4. Larry Bird: 87 (1984)

5. Isiah Thomas: 85 (1988)

5. Shaquille O’Neal: 85 (2006)

via @Basketball-Reference – 7:52 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

When LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat, the No. 6 was taken. Mario Chalmers was wearing it.

Chalmers says he got “a nice little duffle bag” of money to switch to No. 15 (which he was already planning to do). 😂 pic.twitter.com/UTO6fsz422 – 7:26 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Draymond Green says Celtics don’t compare to mental challenge of playing LeBron James. Why would he say it, now? ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3367915/2022/0… – 6:44 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I couldn’t imagine sharing this journey without anyone else.”

Wrote about the special bond of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the Warriors looking to make their final flight a celebration nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s a recent plane ride story from Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Curry was in the back of the room laughing during Klay’s soundbite.

“Klay has a great way of explaining that. I just love his perspective on a lot of things.” pic.twitter.com/2UoW47bReK – 3:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green says Steve Kerr is “incredible” at “knowing what he doesn’t know.” Praises Kerr for the way he uses Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as listening to the veterans – 2:25 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still sit together on the team plane. Warriors GM Bob Myers walked past them on the way to Game 6 and reminded them how special their bond is to be doing this for the past 10 years.

Pretty historic trio – 2:22 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Anthony Davis getting pressured(?) into a workout with Lethal Shooter, and LeBron reportedly having offered the Lakers no clarity on a future extension. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:58 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

JJ Redick’s initial Top 7 #NBA players when healthy: Giannis, Steph, Luka, KD, Embiid, LeBron and Jokic.

After some thought, Redick put Kawhi in Top 7.

Has Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler next tier.

No Devin Booker. Who’d you take out for him? #Suns pic.twitter.com/v6a0bIaB2W – 2:28 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Imagine if while preparing to play in the FIBA World Cup, Kevin Durant and LeBron James suited up on the court from The Air Up There.

I know this isn’t anything new/unusual for CONCACAF.

But in a World Cup year, this feels wildly irresponsible now that we’re beyond qualifying. – 11:40 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

“He finds a way to respond with the right energy and approach and toughness that … you notice him at all times because he’s kind of everywhere.” — Steph Curry

How the Game 5 win was like an ode to Draymond Green, who got his groove back just in time

https://t.co/EW8TjSpmqd pic.twitter.com/ZN1qF13CE8 – 4:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron James says, in addition Warriors, he’d want to play for Heat among playoff teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/14/leb… – 4:21 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jayson Tatum committed four turnovers last night, breaking LeBron James’ NBA record for most turnovers in a single postseason:

95 – Tatum, 2022

94 – LeBron James, 2018

90 – Dwyane Wade, 2006

87 – Larry Bird, 1984

* The NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/6m9pWktT0S – 3:31 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jayson Tatum’s 95 turnovers is an NBA postseason record. List composed entirely of legends (No. 2 LeBron had 94 in 2018). 3rd (Dwyane Wade, 90) and 5th (Shaq, 85) played on the same team – the 2006 Heat. Larry Bird is 4th with 87 in 1984. – 3:11 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Jabari Walker says even though his dad Samaki Walker played for the Lakers that he wasn’t a fan of the team. “I was a LeBron fan, so wherever LeBron was, that was the team I was rooting for.” – 2:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here is just some of the Warriors’ defensive work in Game 5. Draymond Green early rotations, Andrew Wiggins in isolation/weak side/rebounding/screen navigation, a spry/switchy Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II the steal magnet. pic.twitter.com/mDZ7URkJvH – 2:35 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

A truly passive player would have flinched and fled … But Andrew Wiggins has grown to meet the moment every step of the way, and here he is, one stride away from a championship alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson

✍️ by @Tim Kawakami

https://t.co/EijJ2JcXNq pic.twitter.com/594qysVFCQ – 1:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

When we talk about the Warriors following the Spurs model, the conversation quickly turns to the future.

Steph, Klay and Draymond now have more NBA Finals wins than Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker as a trio. Stay in the moment nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:15 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Today is RJ Barrett’s 22nd birthday.

Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to rack up more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 made three-pointers before turning 22.

The other four players are:

LeBron James,

Luka Doncic,

Kevin Durant,

Kobe Bryant – 1:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals.

James is one of only three players in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in a Finals game (Jerry West and Jimmy Butler). pic.twitter.com/np6lw692gE – 1:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Celtics Big 3 are shooting 25/14% when guarded by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/pzEgg8HPpu – 10:39 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaylen Brown is shooting 1-14 from three when guarded by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/kDHw21EJwo – 10:17 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green breaks out of funk in Game 5 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/14/dra… – 10:01 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Draymond Green last night:

✅ 8 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 6 PF

Green is the first player since Dale Davis in 2000 to foul out of three games in a single Finals.

Prior to this year, Green had played 27 Finals games without fouling out. pic.twitter.com/sVERmF7CUv – 9:31 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rewatching Game 5, I’ve come to the determination it’s hard to “hate” this Warriors team, minus Draymond. And he’s a classic “If he’s on your team, you love him. If not, you hate him.” guy.

Steph and Klay are awesome.

Wiggins is a really cool story.

Kerr is such a good guy. – 9:21 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Draymond on Wiggins: “When he first came here, I’ll never forget Thibs, when wasn’t with the Knicks, he was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends. Jimmy loved him.’ We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you.” pic.twitter.com/ITn0OSaX2U – 6:41 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Here’s @ronkroichick on the night GPII and Draymond Green had in Game 5 of the NBA Finals: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:53 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry on his 0/9 night from 3-point land and Draymond Green saying he will be livid going into Game 6 in Boston. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3Ni3CX9A2i – 1:17 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on what happened with Draymond Green during the fourth quarter timeout: “ON a timeout, guys shoot the ball all the time. They didn’t want me to shoot the ball. So, I just said, ‘Fuck it’ and I kept the ball the whole time.” – 12:47 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jayson Tatum said Draymond Green and Gary Payton II didn’t want him to shoot the ball in that timeout late in the fourth quarter.

“So, I said f— it and just took the ball back to the bench.”

He said he kept it the entire timeout, and that Green never said anything. – 12:46 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

When you’re not scoring many points, you have to find other ways to help your team win 😅

Draymond Green is just too good at getting in your head.

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Y3aRzMdGdi – 12:44 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: “When he first came, I’ll never forget Thibs, when wasn’t with the Knicks, he was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends. Jimmy loved him.’ We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you.” pic.twitter.com/lXaX2HhGXc – 12:18 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Looking at the stat sheet and seeing Steph Curry go 0-9 from 3, Draymond Green said the good thing is Steph “will be livid” entering Game 6 with which will be a good thing for Warriors. His all-time streak of 233 straight games with a 3 (reg. season and playoffs) ended tonight. – 12:11 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has won more Finals games than any All-NBA trio in the last 50 years. – 12:10 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry’s Game 5 going without a 3-pointer in the victory:

“He was 0/9 from three (tonight) and he’s going to be livid going into Game 6 and that’s exactly what we need.” pic.twitter.com/5QLXfFE5Lv – 12:08 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry after missing all 9 of his 3s: “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6. And that’s exactly what we need.” pic.twitter.com/xcAINm12jY – 12:07 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“(Curry) is going to be livid after this for Game 6. That’s exactly what we need,” Draymond Green said. – 12:07 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green on Steph after his off shooting night: “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6 — and that’s exactly what we need.” – 12:07 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green on Steph Curry: “He was 0-for-9 from 3. He’s gonna be livid going into Game 6. That’s exactly what we need.” – 12:06 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry: “He was 0-for-9 from 3. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need.” – 12:06 AM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Draymond on Steph: “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6. That’s exactly what we need.” – 12:06 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: “The bigger the challenge we throw in front of him, the better he’s responded.” – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Draymond Green on Game 5’s win, feeling more like himself, responding to the Celtics big 3rd quarter and the impact of Andrew Wiggins. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/vq5A2vbTJl – 12:04 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Draymond on Wiggins: “(Thibs) was telling us Jimmy (Butler) loved him. And we all know how Jimmy is, if you got any softness to you…” – 12:03 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green revisiting the Andrew Wiggins trade pic.twitter.com/noKuDuXxod – 12:03 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ defense pic.twitter.com/Y3UCNkjewP – 12:01 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green: “I felt more like myself, just aggressive on both sides of the ball… I look forward to going into Game 6 with the same effort.” – 12:01 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “I felt more like myself.” – 12:01 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

An eternal storyline from this finals is going to be that Warriors fans were mad at Draymond Green for using some of his free time to podcast and unironically telling him to shut up and dribble unless his team won. – 11:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Curry, Draymond, Klay: 17 assists, four turnovers

Tatum, Brown, Smart: 10 assists, 13 turnovers – 11:34 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steph, Klay, and Dray win their 20th NBA Finals game. That surpasses Duncan, Parker, and Ginobli for the most finals wins for a trio in NBA history. – 11:33 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Strange substitution decision by Udoka. You play right into Kerr’s hands with Draymond out by matching up small with Robert Williams and Horford on the bench – 11:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Draymond Green is the first player to foul out 3 times in a Finals series since 2000. pic.twitter.com/Mq9KmbFALL – 11:28 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green fouls out after the failed Golden State challenge, but he finishes the night with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a plus-13 net-rating. The Celtics shot 1-10 when Green was the contesting defender. Jaylen Brown went 1-6 with Green on him. – 11:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

No way that’s a foul on Draymond. 💀 – 11:28 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond Green fouls out after challenge was unsuccessful. He leaves with eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists. – 11:27 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Draymond quite literally intimidated Kerr into challenging that call. For the record, it’s a good challenge. It’s Draymonds 6th and it didn’t appear to be a foul – 11:27 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green fouls out again, but tonight was his best game of the Finals. – 11:27 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Did Draymond just intimidate Kerr into reviewing it? It was a very passionate stomp. – 11:27 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Unsuccessful challenge. Draymond Green has fouled out with three minutes left – 11:27 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Draymond Green has fouled out, the Warriors challenge was unsuccessful. – 11:27 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Kerr timeout only so Draymond didn’t get T – 11:26 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

There’s either no foul there or a weak foul on Steph. Either way that can’t be Draymond’s 6th. – 11:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Don’t think this challenge will succeed for Draymond’s 6th. It was mild contact, but he did jump forward into Smart and there was some contact. – 11:25 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond fouled out, Kerr will challenge but first look at the replay I don’t see him winning this one. – 11:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Draymond fouls out. Warriors challenging. 95-82, 3:01 left – 11:25 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr challenges the call in hopes that Draymond Green didn’t just foul out – 11:25 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

There was never, ever any question about Andrew Wiggins’ ability.

Best thing for Wiggs wasn’t just getting out of Minnesota; was getting dealt to Golden State and being around guys like Steph, Draymond and Klay. – 11:25 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

That was kind of silly. No reason for Draymond to chase Tatum for the ball. Everything coming up roses in this 4th for GSW. Let sleeping dogs lie – 11:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Draymond self-parody – 11:22 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Good on Tatum for not engaging in that Draymond shtick. – 11:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol what is Draymond doing? – 11:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II walked with Jayson Tatum essentially into the Celtics huddle at the timeout. Entire Boston bench surrounded them. Some words exchanged. Marcus Smart was animated. But it was diffused. – 11:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond followed Tatum all the way to the Celtics bench with Gary Payton II behind him. – 11:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Draymond Green just followed Jayson Tatum all the way back to the Celtics bench giving him the business. He eventually was led away by Tony Brothers after the entire Boston roster had surrounded him. – 11:22 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Draymond Green just walked backwards in Jayson Tatum’s face while Tatum headed toward the Celtics huddle. The Boston bench was heated about it. – 11:21 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Draymond Green is staying in Jayson Tatum’s face after the timeout as Tatum wanted to go take a layup after the whistle. Tatum literally carried the ball back to the bench as Green jawed in his face and is just sitting there holding it. Incredible. – 11:21 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Getting chippy….Draymond and GP2 wouldn’t let Tatum get up a practice shot after the timeout…trailed him all the way to the Celtics bench – 11:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond and Looney both have five fouls now – 11:17 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry checking back in with 7:44. But Poole is playing really well offensively, and the Warriors need the offense. Kerr can take out Draymond, who just picked up his fifth foul – 11:12 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Huge turning point here as Draymond gets his fifth foul. He’s been ultra physical the last few minutes and disrupting so much of what Boston is trying to do. He’s either gonna pull back or foul out soon. – 11:11 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

What does Draymond Green do that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet? Make plays like that last-ditch closeout to stop one drive + immediately recover to force one more pass to a worse shooter in Derrick White – 11:02 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

this was such a gnarly bounce pass from draymond green pic.twitter.com/zy6suBLiWn – 10:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond pushing the pace there was huge – 10:53 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

great screens by draymond and steph on that klay 3 – 10:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Hard to figure out how Jaylen Brown scores when Draymond is in his area as the Warriors are getting hands on the ball while he’s holding it and then Draymond is shading him left so hard that the only counter is to bounce out and call for a clear out. – 10:17 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Warriors 51, Celtics 39

-Masterful D by Warriors (BOS 39pct FG/20pct 3p); force 9 turnovers, turned into 13 points; JBrown 2/10 FG

-Wiggins 16 and 7

-Draymond 8-4-3

-Steph 10

-FB pts 8-0 GSW – 10:14 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Lmao one of the homies in the group chat said if Draymond had of hit that shit he would have podcasted at halftime – 10:13 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

At the half, the Warriors lead 51-39 over the #Celtics. Key takeaways…

* Boston 4-for-9 from the free-throw line.

* Draymond Green (8 pts) has twice as many points as Jaylen Brown (4 pts, 2/10 shooting)

* GSW 8-0 edge in fast-break points. – 10:12 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green plays his best half of the Finals, scores eight points and flies around. Andrew Wiggins gives 16 and 7. Ten from Steph Curry without making a 3 yet. Warriors defense holds Celtics to 39 points. Up 12 at half. – 10:11 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 51-39

Andrew Wiggins: 16 points, 7 rebounds

Draymond Green: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, +16 – 10:11 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Real Draymond Green tonight, not the clone as his mom proffered after Game 4. – 10:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Draymond Green has been awesome so far. Impacting everything. – 10:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s been a rough series for Draymond Green, but he’s played well so far tonight. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 18 minutes, and his energy has been contagious. – 10:02 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Draymond best game by far – 10:01 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Give Draymond a lot of credit – 10:01 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

What a pass from Draymond. Man, him and Wiggins have been so good in the first half – 10:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Warriors scoring leader so far: Draymond Green, 8 points. pic.twitter.com/Pgb1M3Mzly – 9:57 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Of course it’s totally expected that this scoring drought would be broken by Draymond off the dribble. I knew it 🙄 – 9:57 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Draymond Green has been the best player on the floor tonight. Fact – 9:56 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

GSW leading scorer at the moment: Draymond (8) – 9:55 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green has his finger prints all over this game. – 9:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Pretty brilliant how Draymond starts writhing like crazy when he has the ball on the floor so that anyone who tries to get a jump ball gets called for a foul. Dude is the Frank Abagnale of the NBA – 9:54 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay has made 100 career 3-pointers in the Finals, joining only Stephen Curry and LeBron James with 100 threes in the Finals. – 9:52 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I’ve convinced myself the league office warned Draymond his antics wont be tolerated anymore… – 9:49 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Time Lord would not concede that transition dunk to Draymond. Love every bit of that. Place would have lit up with that dunk – 9:45 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Draymond missing layups, passing out of layups, missing dunks… tough start. – 9:45 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Man if Draymond would’ve thrown down that dunk over Robert Williams III… – 9:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Robert Williams down on the ground for a bit after trying to contest Draymond Green’s fast-break dunk. Williams eventually helped up, and he’s still trying to gut it out. – 9:44 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Need a “non-shot chart” of all the open looks Draymond Green has turned down this series. – 9:43 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Considering how hesitant the officials are to call a 2nd T ever on Draymond, that seemed like an awfully quick T Mark Davis just called on Udoka – 9:37 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Well that no-call on Steph’s drive on Rob makes up for the no-call on Draymond crashing into White. – 9:34 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Draymond is all business tonight. And that’s a big problem for Boston – 9:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson joins Steph Curry and LeBron James as the only three players ever to have made at least 100 3-pointers for their careers in the NBA Finals – 9:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Can someone clip that Jaylen Brown miss? Draymond saw Klay with his back turned, eyes off Brown, and jumped Brown as he prepared to cut and forced him into an uncomfortable drive. That was great. – 9:22 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green combined to score 4 points over the past two games

He scored 4 points in the first 4 minutes and 32 seconds tonight – 9:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Draymond smart af for turning those dribble handoffs into basketball equivalent of a football RPO. Entire city of Boston thinks hes going to hand it off to Klay, but he pulls it back and gets a wide open layup. All it takes is fooling them once and now they have to think about it pic.twitter.com/60xD5l7fEW – 9:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

That’s the 100th 3 of Klay’s Finals career, only the third player to reach that milestone behind Steph and LeBron. – 9:20 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Draymond? 🤔

DRAYMOND! 😳

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/uSXLVvpLvj – 9:17 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Udoka has Rob Will a step up on Draymond to open the game and he is a step behind tonight. The irony is they want Draymond to start driving tonight if they can keep a body in front of him to force the floater, but Dray waited til Rob looked at Klay to blitz his DHO & hit the gas. – 9:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The Draymond fake DHO is like a poor man’s @Steve Smith okie doke Smitty move – 9:16 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Draymond has as many points in the first four mins tonight as he did in the entirety of Games 3 and 4 combined – 9:16 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

Draymond gonna have 1 of them Games tonight🏀🏀🏀 – 9:16 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors off to 12-4 start w/7:28 left in the first

-Draymond/Wiggins seem particularly energized

-Defense, defense, defense

-And more defense – 9:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Draymond Green points:

4 — Games 3 & 4 combined

4 — First 4:30 minutes of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/VVN5AZbZoi – 9:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

A fake DHO! Draymond is back. – 9:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Wiggins jumped with Rob Will for that rebound, smacked it out of his hands off the glass, it eventually found Dray who got it out into transition for an easy Steph 2. nobody better at turning rebounds into fast breaks, all from Wiggins’ effort that doesnt even go into box score. – 9:15 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Draymond letting his game talk – 9:15 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

I was told that Draymond Green has been much quieter these past few days following his poorer performances and all the discourse around him, which is not like him. So far tonight he’s come out with that force the Warriors say they need from him. – 9:15 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Draymond is very alive – 9:15 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

A WIggins block leads to a Draymond dunk and it’s a 12-4 Warriors lead, a markedly different start for the Warriors in this series. – 9:15 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Draymond green show look like it about to be poppin tonight 🤣 – 9:15 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors storm out to a 12-4 lead with 7:28 left in the 1st Q. Warriors are 6-of-9 overall despite missing all three of their 3s. Celtics have gone only 2-of-7. Draymond encouraging the Chase Center crowd to keep the energy up – 9:15 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Hello, Draymond Green! – 9:15 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Draymond Green loves the fake handoff; not surprised they went to that early. Will create another good look later in the game. – 9:15 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s already as many points as Draymond Green scored in the two Boston games. Snuck a lefty layup past Robert Williams and then fooled him with the fake DHO and attack for a dunk. Williams seems a step slower early. – 9:15 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond is *on* tonight – 9:14 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond and this Chase Center crowd are on one right now

Great energy so far – 9:14 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

First 4:32 …

Celtics: 2 field goals.

Draymond Green: 2 field goals.

12-4 Warriors early – 9:14 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond is here. – 9:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Draymond Green dives into @Ripple CEO @bgarlinghouse is that a sign? – 9:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Not only are the Warriors engaged and off to a great start but Draymond is flying into the courtside seats going after a loose ball. This is the kind of start Golden State needed. – 9:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green tried saving the ball after diving into the fans sitting courtside. Thankfully for Draymond’s sake, there were no Celtics fans greeting him with F bombs – 9:13 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

First standing O of the night: Draymond diving after a loose ball, crashing into courtside seats – 9:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond came to play – 9:12 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Celtics gotta be really careful to make sure Draymond doesn’t pick up a 2nd quick foul. Can’t risk him going to the bench early. – 9:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 5:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Draymond Green

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:32 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 13, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 5 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/spDynDiyRK – 8:32 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Slowing down Steph.

Making excuses for Tatum.

Benching Draymond.

Rethinking DPOY votes.

Apologizing to Wiggy.

I’m talking adjustments, narratives and a whole lot more at 8pm ET.

Come listen! Better yet, come drop your own 🔥🔥🔥 takes.

👇👇👇

https://t.co/iUdXVUH71U pic.twitter.com/Dtl2gHiTwf – 7:50 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’m not sure I would have been able to [bench Draymond]” 🤣

@MSU_Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo gives credit to Steve Kerr for benching Draymond Green in the 4th quarter of Game 4 #DubNation #NBAFinals

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/x7XUZ4TKS6 – 6:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Draymond Green has more fouls (18) than points (17) through the first four games of the NBA Finals.

He is the only player in the last 50 years to attempt more than 25 FG’s yet score fewer than 18 points over the first four games of a Finals series. – 4:16 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport NBA Offseason Buzz: Will Lakers Get Clarity on LeBron James Before Draft? Several bigs on the move? Lottery picks available, much more bleacherreport.com/articles/10038… – 3:47 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Clearly he’s not playing up to his standards”

@HoopHall @Isiah Thomas describes to @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson the conversation he had with Draymond Green about his play in Boston

#DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/M1nUYxtvGH – 3:09 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“They trust me.”

Draymond Green praised Chris Chiozza for keeping him engaged late in Game 4, so I caught up with Chiozza to talk about how a two-way player is making a major impact on the Warriors in the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:05 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Recorded a quick @WhatsWrightShow earlier today, giving my thoughts on Steph’s Game 4, what went wrong for BOS down the stretch, the Draymond problem & my pick for tonight.

Will have a full, regular episode out tomorrow.

sprtspod.fox/WW_Ep28 – 2:51 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

13 most-watched games in NBA Finals history

1. Jordan

2. Lakers

3. Jordan

4. Jordan

5. Jordan

6. Jordan

7. Jordan

8. Jordan

9. Jordan

10. Jordan

11. Jordan

12. Jordan

13. Jordan

The first LeBron game comes at No. 25. – 2:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s offensive challenge in this Celtics series: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” pic.twitter.com/V2NkhK0SmF – 12:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers before draft, free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep… – 12:00 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 41 points in a 112-97 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals.

James and Irving are the only teammates in NBA Finals history to each score at least 40 points in the same game. pic.twitter.com/daDLSpmYhh – 11:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should the Heat, Pat Riley be listening? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:46 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green: Cleveland fans were ‘obnoxious,’ but Boston fans ‘take the cake’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/dra… – 10:02 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Steve has the pedigree to do that”

Former NBA Head Coach David Fizdale tells @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence what went into Steve Kerr’s decision to bench Draymond Green during Game 4 #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/CoUs9AFEvQ – 10:00 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Today on https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i, we’re talking about @Draymond Green. Draymond has long been one of the best players in the world, absolute bedrock of the entire Warriors’ dynasty …

But he sat on the bench for some of Game 4’s crunch time, which the Warriors won. Why? 1/5 pic.twitter.com/EFUd41LDEq – 9:33 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers guard Chris Duarte turns 25 today.

The former @OregonMBB star averaged 13.1 pts, 4.1 rebs and 2.1 asts in 2021-22, earning #NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

#Lakers superstar LeBron James: “He’s big time. … Indy got a good one.” —> https://t.co/amjP6Fn1Ip

📸 me pic.twitter.com/vFITS291Fm – 8:22 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:15 AM

