Draymond Green ejected less than 4 minutes into Warriors vs. Magic after arguing with official

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is no stranger to ejections and technical fouls. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into a road game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, its the 34-year-old's second time doing something egregious less than five minutes into a game.

Green was jawing at NBA referee Ray Acosta after drawing a personal foul early. It didn't take long for things to escalate, as Warriors star Stephen Curry was called for a shooting foul a few plays later. Green appeared to react to the decision by yelling at Acosta, leading the referee to issue a technical foul. The whistle didn't stop Green, as he continued to shout in the official's face. He was hit with a another tech, which sent him to the locker room with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appeared to attempt to reason with officials, as Green appeared to yell expletives during hid exit. Meanwhile, Curry shook his head before kneeling down and attempting to fight tears. He covered his face with his jersey as he walked around the sideline.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Having been suspended twice this season, it's clear that Green's conduct has impacted the Warriors. Wednesday's ejection was his fourth of the current campaign, reportedly making him the first player to be tossed from a game at least four times in a season since Kevin Durant's five ejections in 2017-18.

The most recent incident comes immediately after referees gave Green a break two minutes into Tuesday night's 113-92 victory over the Miami Heat.

Green was defending Patty Mills as he shifted to contest a Bam Adebayo shot. In that effort, Green grabbed Mills by the neck and yanked him backward. Somehow, Green's foul was ruled common and not a flagrant.

This story will be updated.