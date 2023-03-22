Draymond Green cackles at Kyrie Irving rejecting Dillon Brooks jersey swap

Draymond cackles at Kyrie rejecting Brooks in jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green will let Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks hear it any chance he gets.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors star reacted to a viral postgame exchange between Brooks and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. Brooks accepted Irving's jersey following the Grizzlies' 112-108 win over the Mavs, but the star guard appeared to not accept his return in the trade.

Green reacted to that moment as only he could.

Irving did address the moment to reporters after the game.

"I saw that after the game. I'll probably get it next time," Irving said. "Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise."

Green and Brooks have gone back-and-forth throughout the season on and off the court, fueling a rivalry that began in the Western Conference semifinals last year.

Brooks publicly stated that he doesn't "like Draymond at all," which Green responded to by predicting the Grizzlies won't win a championship with him on the roster.

Even Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who mostly strays away from on-court beef, found himself in the mix.

"I don't care about Dillon Brooks," Thompson told The Commercial Appeal's Evan Barnes after Golden State's loss to Memphis on Saturday. "When he retires, I don't think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks again. I promise you. It's sweet right now, but wait 10 years."

The Warriors and Grizzlies split their regular-season series two games apiece. NBA fans will have to wait for another potential playoff clash to further advance the feud between Brooks and the Warriors.

