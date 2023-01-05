Draymond Green's ball-movement sorcery sends NBA Twitter into frenzy

NBA Twitter goes wild after Dray’s wizard-like pass to Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When you’ve played in the NBA with someone for over a decade, the connections are undeniable.

The world has seen that be the case for the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who has been a triple threat to the league since 2012.

But a viral video portraying their unique relationship has made its rounds on NBA Twitter -- and fans are going nuts.

In Monday’s 143-141 double overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks, Green calls for the ball and Thompson swoops right behind him. The ball somehow ends up in Thompson’s hands, but fans have been scratching their heads trying to figure out how.

Draymond Green. That's how.

Green has admitted in the past that playing with Curry and Thompson for so many years has made it easier for him to know where they might be on the court. But what the world witnessed on Monday was next-level.

In the win, Thompson dropped a season-best 54 points on 21-of-39 shooting from the field and 10-of-21 from 3-point range. Donte DiVincenzo sank a game-tying triple to send the game to the first OT. Kevon Looney was the hero in the second OT to eventually win the game.

There was lots of magic in the air at Chase Center on Monday, and the Warriors will continue to ride the momentum as they push for their sixth consecutive win Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast