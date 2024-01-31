Draymond calls out Brock Purdy ‘slander' after Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green isn’t here for the Brock Purdy slander, especially only being two days removed from the 49ers punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Warriors forward was asked to give his Super Bowl prediction following Golden State’s 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, responding with fierce support for the 49ers’ second-year quarterback who has faced endless criticism and has been labeled as a “game manager,” a term used to describe a subpar QB.

“I think it’s going to be a great game,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. “You’re talking [about] two great teams. There’s been a lot of Brock Purdy slander over the last couple of years, and the way he showed up in that second half for that conference championship game…

“I saw something that Stephen A. Smith said where he said, ‘If Brock Purdy shows up in the Super Bowl, that’s it, no more questioning Brock Purdy.’ I know better than that because he can show up at the Super Bowl, and if he started the season off bad with four bad games they are going to be like, ‘He’s a game manager.’ ”

Chase Center had a festive feel to it on Tuesday night, as the Warriors and Faithful crowd celebrated a handful of 49ers stars, who sat courtside, with a well-deserved standing ovation.

Among the Super Bowl-bound players were George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Chase Young, Arik Armstead, Charvarius Ward and Javon Kinlaw, all who are key players of a team Green is tipping his hat towards and has coming back from Las Vegas champions.

“Those guys, though, they’ve been putting it together each and every year,” Green said. “Last year I thought they were going to make a run at it and, obviously, Brock got hurt in that game. I think it was against the Eagles, if I’m not mistaken. And so, to see them back, healthy and with their team headed back to the Super Bowl is great. I’m looking forward to it. That’s the biggest event of the year, so I’m ready to check it out.”

The Warriors fed off the positive energy to edge reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Co., while the 49ers players in attendance enjoyed the ir first of two days off before turning gears and quickly going into Super Bowl-preparation mode.

And while he had his opportunity to chime in on the big game, Green, a four-time NBA champion himself, took advantage to get his message across.

Despite what the detractors say, Purdy is the real deal.

