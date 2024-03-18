Drake women's basketball’s March Madness opponent is Colorado to open 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Drake women's basketball team rolled through the Missouri Valley Conference regular season, suffering only one loss on the way to another conference crown. After surviving a close call in the finals of the MVC Tournament, the Bulldogs assured themselves of another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Hours after locking up an all-important automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the MVC Tournament, the Bulldogs learned their fate. They'll be 12 seed playing 5-seed Colorado in Manhattan, Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It's the second straight trip to the Bulldogs, who earned an at-large bid under coach Allison Pohlman last season. While the team’s late-season success was a bit of a surprise last season, this season's success was expected. The Bulldogs were able to build off the momentum of that 2023 trip to the NCAA Tournament with a dominating campaign this season.

Drake's Anna Miller goes for the ball during Sunday's MVC Tournament title game against Missouri State at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois.

Drake went 29-5 during the season, compiled a 19-1 mark in MVC play and wrapped up at least a share of the conference crown with two games remaining. The 19 victories are the most by any MVC men's or women's hoops team in a season. Drake then stormed into the league tournament and continued its success by beating Indiana State in the quarterfinals and holding off in-state rival Northern Iowa in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a layup by Anna Miller as time expired to beat Missouri State in the championship game. That victory was the 14th straight for Drake, which boasted an impressive resume even outside of MVC play, taking down another in-state rival, Iowa State, earlier in the non-conference portion of the season.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018, 2020 and 2023 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake women's March Madness opponent is Colorado in NCAA Tournament