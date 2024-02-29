Drake Maye sliding, Chris Jones could hit free agency, NFLPA report card takeaways | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade,

Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.

3:30 - Buzz around the Combine: Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr. and more

26:55 - Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed

31:55 - Zach Wilson can seek a trade

36:30 - NFLPA report card takeaways

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 13: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before the snap in the first quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 13, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

