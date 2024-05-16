Drake Maye, Patriots to face off against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in 2024

Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye could get the chance to face off against the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in his first season with the New England Patriots.

After the Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall and then Washington selected Jayden Daniels, the Patriots got their guy with the selection of Maye. And now, Maye is set to face off against Williams in the Windy City in 2024.

With the NFL schedule officially released, the Bears will host the Patriots in Week 10 at Soldier Field. It could be the first matchup between the top 3 picks as Williams has already been named the starter in Chicago. It would require Maye to win the starting job this Summer or become the starter before Week 10.

Maye and Williams never faced off in college or in high school but did compete against each other in the Elite 11 camp, They were both considered two of the top prospects in high school in the recruiting circuits and it continued into their college careers.

While Williams was always considered the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 draft class, Maye did attempt to challenge him and was once regarded as the No. 2 player. Although he went No. 3 overall as the third quarterback, there are some analysts that did have him as QB2 on their draft boards.

Now, Maye could have the chance to prove himself in a big way.

