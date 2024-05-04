Drake Maye named one of just 15 instant-impact rookies by USA Today

Just over one week removed from the NFL Draft, we’re starting to see rookies fit in with their new teams.

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze look ecstatic in early pictures, as both of the Chicago Bears’ Top-10 draft picks are hoping to be the NFL’s next great quarterback-receiver combo. We’re starting to learn how funny Keon Coleman is through Instagram videos.

One rookie who gave an outstanding first impression was former UNC standout quarterback Drake Maye, whom the New England Patriots selected third overall. Maye, the 2022 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, gives the former dynasty a significant upgrade from Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

Maye, who threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, ran for 1,209 more yards and 16 more scores, was named one of USA Today’s 15 instant-impact rookies.

“This is chiefly a matter of obligation,” Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. “Maye is the only one of the top three picks who’s not a lock to begin the season as the starter. There might be reason to keep Jacoby Brissett in the lineup for a solid stretch, too, as a still-underwhelming collection of skill-position talent could prove problematic for Maye’s acclimation to the pro level. Still, the eventual installation of the 6-4, 223-pounder into the lineup will mark a new day for a New England offense that lacked a true catalyst in the Mac Jones years. Highlights are sure to follow given Maye’s rare arm strength and ability to attack defenses on the move. Just don’t expect a robust overall body of work right away.”

Learning from Brissett, the former NC State quarterback who has a proven track record of success as an NFL starter, wouldn’t be the worst thing for Maye. I have no doubt Maye could succeed as a Day One starter, but we’ve seen how that’s worked out for rookies in the past (i.e. Zach Wilson).

