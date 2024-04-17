The Draft Network’s latest mock has the Browns going in different direction

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler has released his latest mock draft, and it has the Browns taking another defensive back high at pick 54. It doesn’t seem like that is near the top of the priority list, but we thought the same thing a couple of years ago when the team drafted Martin Emerson Jr, so it isn’t out of the question completely.

Fowler has the Browns taking Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson at pick 54 to kick off their draft. Jackson has good size and length: 6 foot-4, 194 pounds, with nearly 33-inch arms. He’s a great athlete at the position with a high football IQ and really excels in man coverage, which is something the Browns ask their corners to do often.

Jackson has no problem getting physical with receivers and possesses nice ball skills and a high football IQ. Personally, I could see the Browns adding a corner in the draft, but I don’t think it’s likely they will with their top pick.

