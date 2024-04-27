Draft Grades: Saints trade up to select Kool-Aid McKinstry with the No. 41 pick

The New Orleans Saints decided to trade up in the second round and grab cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the No. 41 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Starting with the player, McKinstry is a physical corner that should fit well within the New Orleans system. He joins a crowded room of defensive backs and will have to fight to earn early playing time. He isn’t a ball-hawk, with just two interceptions in his college career, but did have 23 passes broken up. It says a lot about his ability that Nick Saban trusted him to start as a true freshman, something that did not happen often in his Alabama career.

For the trade, the Saints gave up picks No. 168 and 190 to move up from 45 to 41 with the Green Bay Packers. I think it was a win-win, given that the Saints clearly their new defensive back. The picks they gave up were less valuable, but could pan out for Green Bay. It’s a fine move.

Overall, he’s a great player and No. 41 overall is a great value for him. However, the fact that there were bigger immediate needs and the cost in trading up make it a tad head scratching.

Grade: B

