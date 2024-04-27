Draft Grades: Panthers trade to select RB Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall

The Carolina Panthers have done a lot of trading so far in the 2024 NFL draft, most recently moving up to No. 46 overall to select the draft’s first running back in Jonathon Brooks out of Texas.

Brooks was widely considered the best running back in the class, and that was a huge need for Carolina. He joins a group with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, Brooks could be the top dog in that room by the end of his rookie season.

He is coming off of an ACL tear, though, which could potentially complicate things but his is expected to be back before training camp begins. He has some pass-catching ability, but is definitely known more for his shiftiness out of the backfield. He has a little bit of everything in his game.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire