Down, Set, Hike!: Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2023 All-County Football Team
After a historic season on the gridiron, it’s time to recount the highlights. Trinity Catholic made its second consecutive appearance in the 1S state championship with a young core slotted to return next season. Vanguard made it to the state final four for the first time since Daunte Culpepper dawned a blue and white jersey in 1994.
With classic rivalries and deep playoff runs fueling the season, it brought out the best in student athletes. Several football players broke into the 1000-yard club. Their top tier performances have made 2023 all-county selections extremely difficult.
On May 21, every Athlete of the Year winner will be announced at the MESPY's. Hold that pin because we’re announcing our top three finalists with their accolades and feats to hold you over until the big day.
After a long season, it’s time to reward the county’s top performers for their efforts. Below, you’ll find the all-county football team.
Player of the Year Nominations
Chris Henry - Senior - Dunnellon
The West Virginia Signee was a versatile weapon for the Dunnellon Tigers. He lined up as a wide receiver, safety, cornerback, kick returner, and running back, producing at every single position. No player in the county but Henry totaled 50 tackles, 500 rushing yards, 200 return yards, and an interception in 2023.
Fred Gaskin III - Senior - Vanguard
Gaskin ruled the field on the ground and through the air. He was responsible for 16 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns and 204 points of Vanguard's 494 points. The USF football signee doubled as a shutdown cornerback for a state final-four team.
Preston Wright - Junior - Trinity Catholic
The Celtics' starting quarterback helped Trinity Catholic make its second state championship in two seasons. The two-year varsity starter threw a county-high 21 passing touchdowns. Wright finished the season with a 3.5 to 1 interception ratio and a county leading 95.8 QBR among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes.
Coach of the Year - Edwin Farmer
The former Vanguard Knight has gone where no other Vanguard coach has gone since the mid-1990s. The Knights rolled through stiff competition and a deep playoff run with Farmer at the helm. Between his on-field success, a top-three finish in the 3S Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year, and votes by his Marion County coaching counterparts he's earned the title.
All County Football Teams
1st team offense
QB: Preston Wright, Trinity Catholic - 2051 passing yards, 21 TDs, 1390 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 150-261 .574 completion rate
WR: Israel Evans, Forest - 633 receiving yards, 7 TDs
WR: Dedrick Grady, West Port - 26 receptions, 525 receiving yards, 8 TDs, 28.5 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU
WR: Tay'Juan Leslie-Farmer, Vanguard - 736 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 375 punt return yards, 21 kick return yards, 1206 total yards
WR: Davon Jones, Trinity Catholic - 34 receptions, 546 receiving yards, 9 TDs
OL: G'Nirve Carr, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 70%, 26 pin blocks, 34 knockdowns
OL: Dominic Johnson, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 89%, 35 pin blocks, 20 knockdowns
OL: Gerrick Gordon, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 91%, 32 pin blocks, 30 knockdowns
OL: Teriyan Mormon, Vanguard - 4 tackles, 1 TFL
RB: Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon - 924 Rush Yds, 17 rushing TDs, 5 rec, 94 Yds, 1 receiving TD, 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 PBU *Offensive Player of the Year
ATH: Fred Gaskin, Vanguard - 2097 passing yards, 158-257 .615 complete rate, 18 passing TDs, 16 rushing TDs, 36 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
K: Cooper Badics, Trinity Catholic - 3561 kickoff yards, 23 touchbacks, 1063 punt yards, 69 total points, 45-47 PAT, 8-13 FG with longest of 49 yards
2nd team offense
QB: VJ Poole, Forest - 1719 passing yards, 142-261 .544 completion rate, 15 passing TDs, 613 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs
WR: Gerald Lawton, Trinity Catholic - 46 receptions, 638 receiving yards, 3 TDs
WR: Dallen Ponder, Vanguard - 33 receptions, 472 receiving yards, 5 TDs
WR: John Hayes, Trinity Catholic - 21 reception, 441 receiving yards, 3 TDs
WR: Matt Hart, Forest - 483 receiving yards, 4 TDs
OL: Brady Conrad, Forest - Graded out over 90% for the season, 14 pancake blocks
OL: Tykheem Wheeler, North Marion - incomplete stats
OL: Jesus Moreno, Dunnellon - 23 Pin Blocks
OL: Dylan Harris, Vanguard - 3 tackles
RB: Mitchell Brown, Vanguard - 696 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 193 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 236 return yards, 1125 total yards
ATH: Jason Quick, Lake Weir - 157 carries, 967 rushing yards, 13 TDs
K: Collin Scroggie, Forest - 2498 kickoff yards, 13 Touchbacks, 667 punt yards, 30 for 32 on PATs, 4 for 6 on FG with longest of 45 yards
1st team defense
DL: Timarius Mickens, Forest - 53 Tackles, 19.5 TFLS, 11 Hurries, 7.5 Sacks, 2 Fumbles Recovered
DL: Amani Armstong, Trinity Catholic - 44 tackles, 14 TFLs, 15 sacks
DE: Zach Johnson, Trinity Catholic - 61 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, 21 sacks, 2 INTs *Defensive Player of the Year
DE: Kamerion Swinton, Vanguard - 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 13 TFLS, 1 fumble recovery
LB: Jacob Dyer, Trinity Catholic - 74 tackles, 13 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU
LB: Mikel Brown, Vanguard - 96 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries
LB: Elias Lobato, Dunnellon - 87.5 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 2 PBU
DB: Courtney Patterson, Trinity Catholic - 65 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs
DB: Cameron Powell, Vanguard - 46 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 INT, 12 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble
DB: Chris Henry, Dunnellon - 597 Rush Yds, 12.97 yds/car, 7 TD, 5 Rec, 64 Yards, 216 Return Yds, 1 TD
ATH: Tre’Quori Rollerson, Dunnellon - 85 Tackles, 7 TFL, 2 Sacks, 1 FR, 4 PB, 2 Blocked Punts
S: Jeremiah Rhem, Trinity Catholic - 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU
2nd team defense
DL: Elijah Dennis, Forest - 50 Tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 8 Hurries, 10.5 sacks, 3 Fumbles Caused, 3 Recovered Fumbles
DL: Bode Burns, Dunnellon-57.5 Tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 3 PBU
DL: Oisin Cullen, Forest - 89 Tackles, 7 TFLS, 2 sacks
DL: Antwaun Hampton, North Marion - incomplete stats
LB: Jacob Cooper, Lake Weir - 85 tackles, 17 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble
LB: Terrence Farmer Jr., Vanguard - 74 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks,
LB: Luke Rudnianyn, Trinity Catholic - 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
DB: Zamaryion McCray-Farmer, Vanguard - 62 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 2 force fumbles
DB: Jaquan Thornton, Vanguard - 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 INT
DB: Jayvyn Fraziars, Dunnellon - 45.5 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 CF, 5 PBU
ATH: Elian Godin, Forest - 113 Tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 1 KOR for a TD
S: Johntavious Davenport, Vanguard - 23 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery for TD
Honorable Mention
Daniel Richeson (Dunnellon), Jayvyn Fraziars (Dunnellon), Jeffery Vickers (Dunnellon), Narvell James (Dunnellon), Ryland Richardson (Dunnellon), Mark Pastorella (Dunnellon), Sean Martin (Dunnellon), Dylan Curry (Dunnellon) Miguel Quintana (Trinity Catholic), Austin Holder (Trinity Catholic), Cedric McFadden (Trinity Catholic), Jaiden Alverio (Trinity Catholic), Jamarkus Starkes (Trinity Catholic), Anthony Reason (Vanguard), Daniel Lee Johnson (Vanguard), Jaquan Gray (Vanguard), Josiah Farmer (Vanguard), Jawarran Curtis (Vanguard), Jermaine White (Vanguard), Jamil Watkins (Vanguard), Cameron King (Vanguard), Aiden Demartino (West Port), Brittin Stevens (West Port), Nasir Allen (West Port), Daijon Goodin (West Port), Jaydyn Velasquez-Soto (West Port), Kaiden Brown (West Port), Jordan Honor (West Port), Dallas Richardson (North Marion), Hunter Root (Lake Weir), Amiel Raymond (Lake Weir), Trenton Woods (Lake Weir), Jamani Morales (Lake Weir), Jordan Strickland (Forest), Josh Davis (Ocala Christian), Conrad Bloom (Ocala Christian), Skyler Forella (Ocala Christian), Nick Mills (Belleview), Keondre Filmore (Belleview)
