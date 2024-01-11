Down, Set, Hike!: Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2023 All-County Football Team

After a historic season on the gridiron, it’s time to recount the highlights. Trinity Catholic made its second consecutive appearance in the 1S state championship with a young core slotted to return next season. Vanguard made it to the state final four for the first time since Daunte Culpepper dawned a blue and white jersey in 1994.

With classic rivalries and deep playoff runs fueling the season, it brought out the best in student athletes. Several football players broke into the 1000-yard club. Their top tier performances have made 2023 all-county selections extremely difficult.

On May 21, every Athlete of the Year winner will be announced at the MESPY's. Hold that pin because we’re announcing our top three finalists with their accolades and feats to hold you over until the big day.

After a long season, it’s time to reward the county’s top performers for their efforts. Below, you’ll find the all-county football team.

Player of the Year Nominations

Chris Henry - Senior - Dunnellon

Dunnellon Chris Henry (7) runs the ball under pressure from West Port Kaiden Brown (6) at West Port High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, August 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

The West Virginia Signee was a versatile weapon for the Dunnellon Tigers. He lined up as a wide receiver, safety, cornerback, kick returner, and running back, producing at every single position. No player in the county but Henry totaled 50 tackles, 500 rushing yards, 200 return yards, and an interception in 2023.

Fred Gaskin III - Senior - Vanguard

Vanguard Fred Gaskin (1) scrambles as Vanguard High School takes on Lake Wales during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

Gaskin ruled the field on the ground and through the air. He was responsible for 16 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns and 204 points of Vanguard's 494 points. The USF football signee doubled as a shutdown cornerback for a state final-four team.

Preston Wright - Junior - Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic's Preston Wright (10) passes under pressure during a game between Trinity Catholic High School and Tampa Carrollwood Day High School in Ocala on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]

The Celtics' starting quarterback helped Trinity Catholic make its second state championship in two seasons. The two-year varsity starter threw a county-high 21 passing touchdowns. Wright finished the season with a 3.5 to 1 interception ratio and a county leading 95.8 QBR among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes.

Coach of the Year - Edwin Farmer

The former Vanguard Knight has gone where no other Vanguard coach has gone since the mid-1990s. The Knights rolled through stiff competition and a deep playoff run with Farmer at the helm. Between his on-field success, a top-three finish in the 3S Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year, and votes by his Marion County coaching counterparts he's earned the title.

All County Football Teams

1st team offense

West Port Grady Dedrick (3) runs for West Ports only first half score against Dunnellon at West Port High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, August 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

QB: Preston Wright, Trinity Catholic - 2051 passing yards, 21 TDs, 1390 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 150-261 .574 completion rate

WR: Israel Evans, Forest - 633 receiving yards, 7 TDs

WR: Dedrick Grady, West Port - 26 receptions, 525 receiving yards, 8 TDs, 28.5 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU

WR: Tay'Juan Leslie-Farmer, Vanguard - 736 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 375 punt return yards, 21 kick return yards, 1206 total yards

WR: Davon Jones, Trinity Catholic - 34 receptions, 546 receiving yards, 9 TDs

OL: G'Nirve Carr, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 70%, 26 pin blocks, 34 knockdowns

OL: Dominic Johnson, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 89%, 35 pin blocks, 20 knockdowns

OL: Gerrick Gordon, Trinity Catholic - Graded out at 91%, 32 pin blocks, 30 knockdowns

OL: Teriyan Mormon, Vanguard - 4 tackles, 1 TFL

RB: Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon - 924 Rush Yds, 17 rushing TDs, 5 rec, 94 Yds, 1 receiving TD, 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 PBU *Offensive Player of the Year

ATH: Fred Gaskin, Vanguard - 2097 passing yards, 158-257 .615 complete rate, 18 passing TDs, 16 rushing TDs, 36 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 PBUs, 1 forced fumble

K: Cooper Badics, Trinity Catholic - 3561 kickoff yards, 23 touchbacks, 1063 punt yards, 69 total points, 45-47 PAT, 8-13 FG with longest of 49 yards

2nd team offense

Forest Wildcats Vimel Poole (1) hands off to Forest Wildcats running back Amadrick Hope (32). The Vanguard Knights hosted the Forest Wildcats at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 3, 2023. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

QB: VJ Poole, Forest - 1719 passing yards, 142-261 .544 completion rate, 15 passing TDs, 613 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs

WR: Gerald Lawton, Trinity Catholic - 46 receptions, 638 receiving yards, 3 TDs

WR: Dallen Ponder, Vanguard - 33 receptions, 472 receiving yards, 5 TDs

WR: John Hayes, Trinity Catholic - 21 reception, 441 receiving yards, 3 TDs

WR: Matt Hart, Forest - 483 receiving yards, 4 TDs

OL: Brady Conrad, Forest - Graded out over 90% for the season, 14 pancake blocks

OL: Tykheem Wheeler, North Marion - incomplete stats

OL: Jesus Moreno, Dunnellon - 23 Pin Blocks

OL: Dylan Harris, Vanguard - 3 tackles

RB: Mitchell Brown, Vanguard - 696 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 193 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 236 return yards, 1125 total yards

ATH: Jason Quick, Lake Weir - 157 carries, 967 rushing yards, 13 TDs

K: Collin Scroggie, Forest - 2498 kickoff yards, 13 Touchbacks, 667 punt yards, 30 for 32 on PATs, 4 for 6 on FG with longest of 45 yards

1st team defense

North Marion Joshaun Crowell gets grabbed by Dunnellon Elias Lobato (21) on the kick return Dunnellon Tigers take on the North Marion Colts at North Marion High School in Citra, FL on Monday, October 9, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

DL: Timarius Mickens, Forest - 53 Tackles, 19.5 TFLS, 11 Hurries, 7.5 Sacks, 2 Fumbles Recovered

DL: Amani Armstong, Trinity Catholic - 44 tackles, 14 TFLs, 15 sacks

DE: Zach Johnson, Trinity Catholic - 61 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, 21 sacks, 2 INTs *Defensive Player of the Year

DE: Kamerion Swinton, Vanguard - 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 13 TFLS, 1 fumble recovery

LB: Jacob Dyer, Trinity Catholic - 74 tackles, 13 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU

LB: Mikel Brown, Vanguard - 96 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries

LB: Elias Lobato, Dunnellon - 87.5 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 2 PBU

DB: Courtney Patterson, Trinity Catholic - 65 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs

DB: Cameron Powell, Vanguard - 46 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 INT, 12 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

DB: Chris Henry, Dunnellon - 597 Rush Yds, 12.97 yds/car, 7 TD, 5 Rec, 64 Yards, 216 Return Yds, 1 TD

ATH: Tre’Quori Rollerson, Dunnellon - 85 Tackles, 7 TFL, 2 Sacks, 1 FR, 4 PB, 2 Blocked Punts

S: Jeremiah Rhem, Trinity Catholic - 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU

2nd team defense

Lake Weir Hurricanes Jacob Cooper (4) breaks tackles while heading to the end zone. The Lake Weir Hurricanes hosted the Belleview Rattlers at Lake Weir High School in Candler, FL on Friday, October 20, 2023. Belleview lead 13-6 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

DL: Elijah Dennis, Forest - 50 Tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 8 Hurries, 10.5 sacks, 3 Fumbles Caused, 3 Recovered Fumbles

DL: Bode Burns, Dunnellon-57.5 Tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 3 PBU

DL: Oisin Cullen, Forest - 89 Tackles, 7 TFLS, 2 sacks

DL: Antwaun Hampton, North Marion - incomplete stats

LB: Jacob Cooper, Lake Weir - 85 tackles, 17 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble

LB: Terrence Farmer Jr., Vanguard - 74 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks,

LB: Luke Rudnianyn, Trinity Catholic - 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DB: Zamaryion McCray-Farmer, Vanguard - 62 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 2 force fumbles

DB: Jaquan Thornton, Vanguard - 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 INT

DB: Jayvyn Fraziars, Dunnellon - 45.5 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 CF, 5 PBU

ATH: Elian Godin, Forest - 113 Tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 1 KOR for a TD

S: Johntavious Davenport, Vanguard - 23 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery for TD

Honorable Mention

Daniel Richeson (Dunnellon), Jayvyn Fraziars (Dunnellon), Jeffery Vickers (Dunnellon), Narvell James (Dunnellon), Ryland Richardson (Dunnellon), Mark Pastorella (Dunnellon), Sean Martin (Dunnellon), Dylan Curry (Dunnellon) Miguel Quintana (Trinity Catholic), Austin Holder (Trinity Catholic), Cedric McFadden (Trinity Catholic), Jaiden Alverio (Trinity Catholic), Jamarkus Starkes (Trinity Catholic), Anthony Reason (Vanguard), Daniel Lee Johnson (Vanguard), Jaquan Gray (Vanguard), Josiah Farmer (Vanguard), Jawarran Curtis (Vanguard), Jermaine White (Vanguard), Jamil Watkins (Vanguard), Cameron King (Vanguard), Aiden Demartino (West Port), Brittin Stevens (West Port), Nasir Allen (West Port), Daijon Goodin (West Port), Jaydyn Velasquez-Soto (West Port), Kaiden Brown (West Port), Jordan Honor (West Port), Dallas Richardson (North Marion), Hunter Root (Lake Weir), Amiel Raymond (Lake Weir), Trenton Woods (Lake Weir), Jamani Morales (Lake Weir), Jordan Strickland (Forest), Josh Davis (Ocala Christian), Conrad Bloom (Ocala Christian), Skyler Forella (Ocala Christian), Nick Mills (Belleview), Keondre Filmore (Belleview)

