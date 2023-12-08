Still loaded: Trinity Catholic's future is bright despite loss in 1S state championship game

When Cooper Badics sent the ball through the uprights with 1:04 left in 1S state championship, you could taste the redemption in the air. Trinity Catholic had regained the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

Now under pressure, Cardinal Mooney needed a big play to win the game. Michael Valentino’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Chris McCorkle was the answer for a 31-27 victory.

“We’re going to review this one and get over it,” starting quarterback Preston Wright said. “This is a tough one because we had them beat. The new season starts now.”

The Celtics suffered one of the most emotional losses in sports. With four seconds left on the clock, Wright threw up a Hail Mary that Cardinal Mooney intercepted. The result was gut wrenching. Celtics fans and players alike were crushed.

Dominic Johnson was fighting his emotions as his father, Aaron Johnson, a Trinity Catholic assistant coach, his mother Beth Johnson, team mom, and younger brother Zach Johnson embraced him on the sideline. Jeremiah Rhem had to be helped up for the handshake line. So many others were reluctant to pick up their silver medals.

“I’ve been here for years, with my brother Caleb, with my entire family, I don’t want to go,” Senior captain Dominic Johnson tearfully said. “I wanted a ring with my brother.”

For the second time in two years, the final game of the season slipped away from them late in the fourth quarter. While no one is happy with the results, their accomplishments can’t be overlooked.

Everyone doubted the Celtics after a 3-7 record. Each of those losses came from teams with deep playoff runs. They may not be fitted for a ring, but overcoming the odds is an achievement in itself.

“I’m concerned about the outstanding job these seniors did this year,” head coach John Brantley said. “Buying into our plan. Understanding that 3-7 wasn’t what we were looking for, but the kid hung in there, believed what we were talking, and kept fighting. They fought through an unbelievable season and came down to us, throwing a ball in the end zone for a state championship. For them to come from where they started to get to the final play of the game. They have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Trinity Catholic loses key players to graduation at several positions, but the cupboard is far from bare. With guys like Courtney Patterson, Wright, G’nivire Carr, Gerrick Gordon graduating in 2025, their returners read like an all-star game roster.

Underclassmen on this roster know exactly what it takes to get back to the state title. They’ve watched senior classes do it twice.

Jamarion Robinson, a sophomore lineman, had his hand in the dirt alongside power five teammates. Zach Johnson, the defensive lineman, whose interception changed the tide of the game, made big play after big play.

“We just have to keep working,” Gordon said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing stronger. We didn’t come up with what we wanted, but we came up short.”

With the high school sports portal being alive and well, who’s to say what the Celtics will add or lose next season? One thing is certain, whoever is there in early August for the 2024 season will be immersed in a winning culture.

Brantley didn’t have his eyes set on the future moments after the game. He’ll deal with that Monday. Whatever happens next will be amplified by the feelings the Trinity Catholic community felt after this game.

“There’s going to be a lot of people leaving. We’ve go to get some freshman or transfers,” Johnson said. “Next year we’re going to have this in our mind and the one before. This is going to be our goal in the end."

