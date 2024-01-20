Down by 19, Arizona basketball rallies to beat UCLA at McKale

The final Arizona-UCLA matchup at McKale Center in Pac-12 play ended in an appropriate fashion considering their tense, decades-long rivalry, with the Wildcats coming back from deficits of up to 19 points to beat the Bruins 77-71 before a sold-out crowd and ESPN2 audience.

Wing Pelle Larsson led Arizona in scoring with 18 points and also had four assists, while center Oumar Ballo had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The win moved Arizona to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12 heading into a trip to Oregon State and Oregon next week. UCLA dropped to 8-11 and 3-5.

The Wildcats struggled initially on an emotional afternoon, when the Bruins made their final appearance before joining the Big Ten next season and former standout Bennedict Mathurin received his Ring of Honor induction. They allowed UCLA to hit 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first half and shot 37.9% before halftime.

Arizona trailed by up to 19 in the first half and, after cutting UCLA’s halftime lead to nine points, 17 early in the second half, but went on runs of 12-5 and 12-3 to pull within three, 55-52, entering the final eight minutes.

UA tied it up nearly two minutes later after Keshad Johnson flicked away a midrange shot attempt from Stefanovic with the Bruins leading 60-56, and Larsson picked it up and drove inside. Larsson was fouled, and UCLA coach Mick Cronin was called for a technical foul, giving Larsson four free throws.

He hit all four, tying the game at 60 and the Wildcats took the lead for good XXX after Oumar Ballo made a layup to put Arizona ahead 69-67.

In the first half, UCLA threw in its six 3s and held Arizona to just 33.3% shooting to take a 37-28 halftime lead.

Lazar Stefanovic, a Serbian wing who transferred from Utah after last season, led the Bruins with 13 points while hitting all 3 3-pointers he took.

Larsson had eight points and an assist to lead the Wildcats.

UCLA took leads of up to 19 points, leading 32-13 with 7:40 left, before Arizona cut it within single digits in the final minute of the half.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Down by 19, UA basketball rallies to beat UCLA at McKale