Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

Brandon Jones scored his third career Xfinity pole at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday.

Jones won his 10th career series pole with a lap of 156.863 mph.

He will be joined on the front row by Riley Herbst, who qualified at 156.781 mph. Herbst enters this weekend after finishing second last week at Talladega. Herbst is one of four drivers seeking to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus from Xfinity this weekend.

AUTO: FEB 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300

Riley Herbst calls criticism for passing Hailie Deegan on last lap at Talladega ‘baffling’

Said Riley Herbst: “I just don’t understand. Am I not allowed to pass people on a green-white-checkered?”



Justin Allgaier qualified third at 156.672 mph. Austin Hill will start fourth after a lap of 156.060 mph. Sheldon Creed qualified fifth with a lap of 155.851 mph. Kyle Weatherman qualified a career-best sixth with a lap of 155.689 mph.

The other three drivers who will race Herbst for the Dash 4 Cash bonus on Saturday are Jesse Love (starting eighth), Ryan Sieg (14th) and Anthony Alfredo (21st).

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:47 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

Xfinity teams compete at Dover for the 78th time.