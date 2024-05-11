Dothan United Dragons to make home debut in exhibition against Brave SC

Dothan, AL (WDHN) — The Dothan United Dragons are anticipating their inaugural home appearance at Rip-Hewes Stadium Saturday night at 7. The Dragons will host USL 2 perennial powerhouse, Brave Soccer Club, in an exhibition matchup.

Head Coach Carl Reynolds expressed confidence in his squad, stating that facing a team as formidable as Brave SC will serve as a rigorous test for his team. He emphasized the readiness of his players for their first home game.

“We’ve been working all week. It’s a really talented group of guys,” Midfielder Ty Powell. “We’re excited to show what we’ve got.”

Andres De Garcia, another Dragons midfielder, spoke about the anticipation of playing at Rip Hewes Stadium, saying, “It’s gonna be great to connect with the community,” said midfielder Andres De Garcia. “Hopefully, we give them a good game and win for them.”

“This is going to be a top-level game,” said Reynolds. “I could foresee this being national championship games in the near future.”

