Donte Williams out at USC as Trojans continue to make defensive staff changes

Donte Williams out, Doug Belk in. USC’s secondary will indeed have new coaches as part of the complete overhaul of the defensive coaching staff under Lincoln Riley and D’Anton Lynn.

It always made sense that as soon as Alex Grinch got fired, the other members of the defensive staff would be replaced as well. That process of replacement began with D’Anton Lynn coming in as the new defensive coordinator. It continued with Matt Entz being named the new linebacker coach and a defensive assistant. It has now taken the next steps in the process.

Donte Williams is leaving USC to pursue other opportunities. In his place, USC is expected to bring aboard Doug Belk, who has been on the coaching staff at the University of Houston.

USC is losing a high-end recruiter with Williams’ departure, but the quality of his coaching in the secondary simply did not match his ability as a recruiter. It was hard if not impossible for Lincoln Riley to justify keeping Williams on the staff. D’Anton Lynn needs his guys — assistants he is comfortable working with — to form the new USC defensive coaching staff. That process continues, and a lot of Trojans are going to be relieved to see Donte Williams go. It needed to happen.

USC is expected to hire Doug Belk as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @247sports. Belk, who was the Cougars’ defensive coordinator the last three years, was a Broyles semifinalist in 2021.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/CJ6Ec3pjoY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 16, 2023

