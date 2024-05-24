'Don't need a massive overhaul' and 'Gallagher and Chalobah should not be sold'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on the news that Chelsea could sell a quartet of players this summer, including Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah, and also what you would like to see happen in the next transfer window.

Here are some of your responses:

Conor: We don't need another massive summer overhaul. Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson are both rumoured to be available on the cheap and could be very useful additions. Meanwhile, Gallagher and Chalobah should be kept given that the permanent sales of Lukaku, Broja, Maatsen, Ziyech and Hall should bring us in about £100m which will help our PSR concerns.

Tony: From those four, I would keep Chalobah as a priority. Gallagher has been great but if he has to go then he has to go. The other two can go and Lukaku, Kepa etc etc. Let’s throw in a spanner. How much could we get for Cole Palmer? One bad injury away from disaster. Look what happened to Eden Hazard.

Chris: Players out: Chilwell (too injury prone), Chalobah (surplus), Sterling (too high wages vs output). Undecided: Gallagher (only for big money offer - ideally not to Spurs unless we pull their pants down on price). Players in: Estupinan (solid left-back replacement), Ugarte (provide better defensive cover in CM), Osimhen (world-class striker).

Gerry: Given that there have only been two real successes from all the players bought - Palmer and Gusto - with a few, because of injuries, it is hard to judge. Given their performances this season, both Gallagher and Chalobah should NOT be sold and if they are it’s because of money to try to cover the vast outlay on players that have not proved a success.

Rob: Every fan dreams of their club establishing a pipeline between their academy and first team! Chelsea have achieved this but are now undermining that process by selling off these players to balance the books! If I was a player in the Chelsea academy I would feel like a mercenary for hire. Are these players the heart and soul of the club?

Victoria: We need to keep Chalobah and Gallagher. Both big players for us going forward. Hopefully the new manager realises this and keeps them both. Would happily sell Enzo. He slows the game down too much. I'm happy with the second half of the season but need that to continue into the new season.