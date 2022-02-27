'Don't demean what we just did': Tennessee coach Rick Barnes hated Vols fans' 'overrated' chant in win vs. No. 4 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee student section began chanting "overrated" with 1:34 to play Saturday.

Men's basketball coach Rick Barnes waved his right arm toward the chant. He is not a fan.

"Wherever I have been, when fans start doing that, I am like, 'Stop,' " Barnes said. "Give us credit. Don’t demean what we just did. We just beat an outstanding basketball team."

Barnes voiced his displeasure after No. 17 Tennessee topped No. 4 Auburn 67-62 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

"You just had a great, quality win against a team that first of all is not (overrated)," Barnes said. "Your fans are acting like you beat nobody. Well, we did. We just beat a top-five team."

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to officials during the game against Auburn.

It is UT's third win against a top-five team in Knoxville this season. Tennessee beat then-No. 4 Arizona on Dec. 22 and then-No. 3 Kentucky on Feb. 15.

Fans also chanted "overrated" at Kentucky when the Vols won 76-63.

"One, they are not overrated," Barnes said of Auburn. "Two, to me, it diminishes that you just won a great game against an outstanding basketball team."

Tennessee has been ranked the entire season. It was No. 19 when it beat Arizona and No. 17 when it beat Kentucky.

"I have thought that my entire career," Barnes said. "I have never enjoyed it when fans do that. Our guys work too hard and won a game against an outstanding team today.”

