‘We don’t rebuild, we reload,’ Georgia’s JaCorey Thomas on battle at DB, spring practice standouts

Georgia has plenty of work to do within the secondary this spring, especially at defensive back.

Starters Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are off to the 2024 NFL draft following outstanding careers as Bulldogs. The questions remains where Kirby Smart and staff will turn to make up for the lost production.

One of the talented players that has an inside shot at seeing snaps at either safety or nickelback, referred to as STAR in UGA’s nomenclature, is rising junior JaCorey Thomas out of Orlando, Fla.

Thomas, representing The BetterGuard, recently took some time out of spring practice to share some insight with me on his journey to Athens, the sting of the College Football Playoff snub and what the battle at defensive back has been like since the Bulldogs have been back in action.

Thomas’ journey from South Florida to Athens

A Boone High School product, Thomas signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Georgia wasn’t an expected destination for Thomas, who had Florida schools, including Florida State, as front runners early in his recruitment. His parents are both Seminoles, leading to national recruiting services projecting him to FSU.

Thomas also had Florida, Miami and UCF among his top choices. That is before Smart and the Bulldogs made him feel like a priority. After receiving some advice from his mother, Thomas decided to expand his recruitment outside of the state.

He made the trip to Athens to workout for the Georgia staff.

“And I remember after my workout, all the coaches started coming, I guess they were in a meeting, all the coaches started coming down from their offices, trying to introduce themselves to me. And I was like, dang, you know, I must have done pretty good at the workout.”

After staffers introduced themselves to Thomas, his mother and two sisters, Smart requested that Thomas visit his office.

“And speaking to coach Smart. I was just like, ‘Dang, this is a very genuine man that I think I can play here.'” “Sometimes recruiting feels like politics in some certain way and form. But he made it feel like home. Like he really made me feel like I belong here in Georgia. So from that point on, I was like, ‘Dang, I think I’m gonna be a Georgia Bulldog.'”

I asked what made Smart’s approach different than other coaches that were recruiting him.

“He was more talking to me about me as a person, instead of about football as a whole.” “Like that really stuck with me. I was like, ‘Dang, I really think I can play under this man. And I think he will be a great coach for me to play under.’ Plus, he played safety in college too. So I was like,’I think that’d be a good idea to play under somebody who played at safety.'”

After that conversation, Smart and staff had already made quite an impression on Thomas. Georgia also made sure to bring around current and former players to help explain what it would be like to be a Bulldog.

Players like Lewis Cine and Kelee Ringo made UGA feel like a brotherhood.

“It was more like a brotherhood feeling rather than like, ‘Oh, there’s another recruit.’ “They’re my brothers. They’re always gonna be my brothers. From the day I stepped on the campus from the day I leave campus… So it was more of that type of thing. Like, I think this could really be my home.”

Sour ending to the 2023 season

After witnessing Georgia’s 2021 national championship win, Thomas joined the team with the goal of getting his own ring. The Bulldogs went on to complete a perfect 15-0 season and a second consecutive national title in Thomas’ true freshman season.

Following back-to-back titles, Thomas was ready to contribute even more as a sophomore. He went on to appear in 12 games, totaling nine tackles as the Bulldogs narrowly missed out on a three-peat due to a 3-point loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Georgia could have folded after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff. Thomas explained that the situation only “fueled the fire”.

“It fueled the fire, it didn’t stop nobody, it really fueled the fire. You know how coach Smart is with using stuff like that to fuel the team.”

We’re used to seeing players sit out of bowl games more and more often. While Florida State witnessed numerous players sit out of the Orange Bowl matchup, the Bulldogs had a different mindset entirely.

“But the team was already on go after that. They’re like, ‘Oh, we have one game to play?’ We’re gonna play with our hearts out… You know, you saw a lot of kids opted out to play in the bowl games and stuff. And I know we’re gonna make a standpoint with this bowl game and see how we use this. Show how we were meant to be in the CFP…”

Thomas went on to explain why the Bulldogs felt so strongly about finishing out the season on top. He explained that part of Georgia’s “DNA” is connection.

“So one of our DNA traits for our team is connection. So some of the kids are leaving that know they’re going to go to the draft. It was more like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna play these last few games, this last game for my brothers.’”

The team DNA that Thomas is speaking of is made of up resiliency, toughness, connection and composure.

Part of the Bulldogs’ team culture is highlighted by “Skull Sessions”. Throughout each year, players have opportunities to share their personal stories with their teammates and coaches in hopes to build unity.

“But part of our Skull Sessions is for freshmen, like me when I came in. That’s when they teach our DNA traits, what Georgia is built on. And from that on, that forms your team every year… So it allows us to know each other better and develop a better sense of family and unity.”

Impression of Travaris Robinson

Part of Georgia’s challenge this spring is to get new co-defensive coordinator/ safeties coach, Travaris Robinson, up to speed after his offseason move from Alabama.

“T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) is a very strict coach, he’s a STAR coach. But you know, everybody’s needs a little tough love on the field. He’s gonna be tough, he’s a coach… But off the field, he’s gonna really talk to you and let you know how everything’s going and how everything is.”

Will Muschamp held a similar role before his decision to move to defensive analyst to give him more free time to spend with his son and Vanderbilt quarterback, Whit Muschamp.

While Will might not be in his previous role, he is still very much involved. Thomas described it as a change of position.

Reload, not rebuild

Despite the roster turnover, Thomas isn’t concerned with the depth Georgia has in its secondary.

“So one thing about Georgia — we don’t rebuild, we reload.”

Recruiting success certainly helps the matter. The Bulldogs just reeled in their fourth No. 1 overall class during Smart’s tenure.

“We were always training, always developing. So when people leave, there’s people in position to step in and take over the spots.”

Georgia signed the No. 1 cornerback, Ellis Robinson IV, and the No. 1 safety, K.J. Bolden, in the 2024 class. While those names are easy to point to when considering which young players can contribute early, Thomas pointed out other talent that he expects to make a difference at Georgia.

“K.J. Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV, they’re, you know, the standouts. But you also have guys like Ondre Evans and Demello Jones that are also really good. (Georgia) is gonna make them way better than they are now.”

On the other hand, the Bulldogs also have some work to do on offense, specifically at receiver, following the departure of weapons like Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

I asked Thomas which player has been the toughest to guard thus far in spring practice. His answer came without hesitation.

“Dominic Lovett… you don’t understand. Personally, I think that’s the hardest person to guard on a team. Dominic Lovett is quick, fast and shifty, really shifty. So it’s kind of hard to get a little touch and little hand on him, but I think Dominic Lovett has really stepped his game up this season.”

Georgia will continue evaluate position battles this spring leading up to the annual G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, televised on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire