Dominic Calvert-Lewin in red hot form but Euro 2024 place is a long shot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin a thorn in Sheffield United's side

The season is ending too soon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Not so long ago he was the natural England deputy for Harry Kane. He has been a shadow of that striker for most of this campaign. Not now.

It is perhaps in keeping with his luckless run that he looks as fit, quick and confident as he has for years just in time for the summer holidays, Sheffield United’s defenders mismatched trying to prevent the 27-year-old underlining his re-acquaintance with his former self.

The signs were positive early when Calvert-Lewin was denied one of the assists of the season, leaping to control a high ball while at full pace down Everton’s right before teeing up Abdoulaye Doucoure for a tap-in.

Keeper Wes Foderingham made the save to prevent countless replays of the striker’s exhibition of skill. The reprieve was brief as the same combination gave Everton their 31st minute winner, Calvert-Lewin’s pace and poise taking him beyond the United defence before clipping for his attacking partner to head into an empty net.

When United skipper Jack Robinson took matters into his own hands by forcibly shoving Calvert-Lewin to the floor just before half time – the booking could easily have been a red – it was emblematic of the visitors’ helplessness. Physically and morally, Calvert-Lewin was the victor, subbed to a standing ovation after 79 minutes.

His manager, Sean Dyche, was asked this week if Calvert-Lewin could be a surprise late pick for Gareth Southgate’s Euro squad. “I would be surprised,” he said.

Dyche can be forgiven for thinking his needs would be better served by another rest period before guaranteeing Everton a top-class target man going into next season.

Calvert-Lewin featured in less than 50 per cent of Everton’s league games over the two seasons before this one. That has drastically improved, with the striker having missed just five Premier League games this campaign. His league goal return of just seven is not enough, but most of them have come since the first week of April.

Not coincidentally, his excellence has mirrored the team. This victory means Everton have equaled a Premier League club record of five consecutive home wins without conceding, finding form when their need was greatest.

