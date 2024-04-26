Domask: 'I have exhausted all my possible eligibility in college'

Apr. 25—CHAMPAIGN — Marcus Domask tried to turn one season at Illinois into two.

The pursuit of a medical hardship waiver dating back to the 2020-21 men's basketball season, however, has apparently ended.

"At this time, I have exhausted all my possible eligibility in college and will be entering my name in and preparing for the 2024 NBA draft," Domask wrote in a note posted to social media Thursday afternoon.

Domask played an integral role in Illinois' 29-9 season that ended in the Elite Eight for the first time in nearly two decades. The Southern Illinois transfer averaged 15.9 points, five rebounds and 3.9 assists and wound up a First Team All-Big Ten selection in his lone season in Champaign.

"This past year was one of my most memorable years of my life and I want to thank all of you for making it so special," Domask also wrote on social media. "Thank you for being so welcoming to my family and I, making us feel at home since day one. To my teammates and coaches, thank you for bringing out the best in me and taking me with you on this incredible journey. I came here to play for championships and improve my game. Proudly, I can say both were a success."

Domask spenty four seasons at SIU before transferring to Illinois. A day one starter for the Salukis, he was the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-6 guard was also a three-time All-MVC pick, leaving Carbondale as a First Team selection in the 2022-23 season. Domask scored 1,615 points in four seasons at SIU despite being limited to 10 games during the 2020-21 season with a foot injury (the impetus for the waiver request).

"Southern Illinois and Coach (Bryan) Mullins, thank you for believing in me as a high schooler and helping to transform me into the person and player I am today," Domask wrote.