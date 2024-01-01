Domas flirts with Kings rebounding history in win vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Domantas Sabonis was all over the glass in the Kings' 123-92 thumping of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at FedExForum.

Sacramento's big man scored 13 points while grabbing 21 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists for his sixth triple-double in December.

Sabonis also flirted with Chris Webber's Sacramento-era record of 25 rebounds in a game.

"It's a team effort," Sabonis said postgame of his performance on the glass. "I feel like we did a good job contesting their shots and I just got to fight down there with [Bismack] Biyombo, really strong guy and today was my night.

"We just kept switching the coverage, we were blitzing their main guys. That's all coach talked about, points in the paint that's where we've been struggling all year. To do that was big for us tonight."

The Kings outrebounded the Grizzlies 59-34 and outscored Memphis 58-32 in the paint.

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points with four rebounds and four assists, but it was sixth-man Malik Monk's 27 points off the bench that helped the Kings build a significant lead.

Monk, who was born 71 miles northwest in Jonesboro, Arkansas, had family and friends in attendance at FedExForum on Sunday and was happy to put on a show for his loved ones.

"I haven't played in front of a lot of these guys in a minute and I was able to put on a show for them," Monk told Kyle Draper and Matt Barnes on "Kings Postgame Live." "Luckily the shots were going in."

After a frustrating loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Sacramento capped off a 2-1 road trip with wins over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Kings will return home to face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Tune in to "Kings Pregame Live" at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports California.