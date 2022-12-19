Domantas Sabonis nears incredible Chris Webber stat entering Kings-Hornets

Domas nears incredible Webber stat entering Kings-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis could make Kings history Monday night when the team hosts the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center.

Sabonis is riding a streak of three consecutive games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. If he achieves the feat again Monday night, he'll become just the second player since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985 to notch four consecutive games with a 20-10-5 stat line.

The other? Kings legend Chris Webber, who logged five different streaks of at least four straight 20-10-5 games.

Webber most recently had a four-game stretch during the 2004-05 campaign. His six-game streak during the 2001-02 season is the most in the Sacramento era, although it's far behind the franchise mark.

Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson notched 11 straight 20-10-5 games in 1961 and again in '62 wearing a Cincinnati Royals uniform. That's just one off the all-time record of 12, set by -- you probably guessed it -- Hall of Fame forward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

Whatever was plaguing Sabonis' start to the season is far behind the big man. He now is tied with back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić for the league lead in double-doubles (20 in 28 games), including a current streak of seven straight.

In those seven contests, Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He has scored 20 points or more in six of eight December contests after notching just five 20-point games over the Kings' first 21 tilts.

"It just naturally happens," Sabonis said Sunday of his improved scoring numbers. "I try to find spots where I can shoot more and be aggressive. The more we play with each other, teammates are finding me so I'm just trying to finish. The more we can keep that up, the better it's going to be for us."

When the Kings' offense is cooking, Sabonis usually is the one leading the charge. If that comes in the form of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists Monday night, let the streak live on.