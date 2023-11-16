Dolphins waive Robbie Chosen

The Dolphins have moved on from one of their offensive players.

Miami announced on Thursday that the club has waived receiver Robbie Chosen.

Chosen, formerly known as Robby Anderson, joined the Dolphins as a free agent in April and was signed to the practice squad after training camp. He appeared in four games, but received just two targets. He made one 68-yard touchdown catch in the club’s 70-20 victory over the Broncos in September.

After four seasons with the Jets, Chosen spent two-plus years with the Panthers. He had his best season in 2020, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards with three TDs.

Chosen was traded from the Panthers to the Cardinals midseason last year. In 16 games, he caught 20 passes for 282 yards with a TD.

With running back De'Von Achane designated to return, there’s now a roster spot available if the Dolphins elect to activate the rookie for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.