Dolphins turn fumble into Raheem Mostert touchdown, lead Patriots 10-0

The Dolphins have scored on each of their first two drives, with a Raheem Mostert touchdown in the second quarter giving them a 10-0 lead.

The Patriots were moving the ball well on their second possession, as quarterback Mac Jones started the game completing each of his first seven passes.

But after rookie Demario Douglas caught a third-down pass with more than enough to get past the sticks, linebacker Bradley Chubb punched the ball out as Douglas was being tackled. Miami safety DeShon Elliott fell on the loose ball to end New England’s threat at the Miami 27.

After scoring a field goal on a 13-play drive to cap their first possession, the Dolphins moved the ball again well after the fumble. They overcame an illegal block in the back with a 28-yard gain on a screen pass to receiver Jaylen Waddle down to New England’s 15. A couple of plays later, Raheem Mostert took a carry to the left 8 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

As of 9:39 in the second quarter, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has completed 8-of-11 passes for 112 yards. Waddle leads with three catches for 54 yards. And Raheem Mostert has 31 yards on seven carries.

New England has managed just four first downs and 67 yards so far.