Dolphins have ‘taken a strong liking’ to Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

The Miami Dolphins “have taken a strong liking” to Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders during the pre-draft process, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

It’s not the first report linking the Dolphins to the tight end.

Last week, ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote that he’s heard “tight end is a position to watch” for the Dolphins in Round 2. In March, ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected Sanders would be Miami’s pick at No. 55. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted the same earlier this week.

According to Jackson, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith, and tight ends coach Jon Embree met with Sanders when they were in Austin for the Longhorns’ pro day.

It’d be a relatively peculiar route for Miami to take after adding free agents Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson in March. The Dolphins haven’t featured the tight end position much during McDaniel’s tenure and still have Durham Smythe and Julian Hill on the roster too.

Sanders measured in at 6’4, 245 pounds at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and ran a 4.69 40-yard dash. In the last two seasons, he caught 99 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire