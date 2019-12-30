Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard arrested for domestic battery

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback in May. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The good vibes of the Miami Dolphins’ shocking win over the New England Patriots on Sunday were short-lived.

On Monday morning, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported that cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery for an alleged incident involving his fiancee. According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Howard was in Broward jail on Monday morning with a $3,000 bond.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery by Davie PD last night in an alleged incident involving his fiancé , a source told ESPN. This is a developing story. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 30, 2019

Howard was a 2018 Pro Bowler. In May he was given a five-year, $75.25 million deal with more than $39 million guaranteed. At the time that made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

The incident started over a purse, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Per police report, Xavien Howard and fiance had argument about the recent purchase of a purse that wasn’t disclosed and the altercation became physical when the defendant grabbed her arm and pushed her back up against a mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom.... — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2019

... Howard, according to police report, let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, which landed on his crutches. Howard now at risk of suspension to begin the 2020 season. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2019

Howard, a 2016 second-round pick, played only five games this season due to a knee injury.

