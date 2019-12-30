Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard arrested for domestic battery

Frank Schwab
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/miami/" data-ylk="slk:Miami Dolphins">Miami Dolphins</a> cornerback <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/29272/" data-ylk="slk:Xavien Howard">Xavien Howard</a> (25) became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback in May. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The good vibes of the Miami Dolphins’ shocking win over the New England Patriots on Sunday were short-lived.

On Monday morning, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported that cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery for an alleged incident involving his fianceeAccording to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Howard was in Broward jail on Monday morning with a $3,000 bond.

Howard was a 2018 Pro Bowler. In May he was given a five-year, $75.25 million deal with more than $39 million guaranteed. At the time that made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

The incident started over a purse, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Howard, a 2016 second-round pick, played only five games this season due to a knee injury.

