Dolphins sign former Giants linebacker/special teamer

The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker and special teamer Cam Brown, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown has been a core special teams contributor for the New York Giants the past four seasons, with 1,328 career special teams snaps.

He joins cornerback Siran Neal, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, among Miami’s signings this offseason that could boost its special teams. They join a core that also has defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebackers Duke Riley and Cameron Goode among some of the unit’s key returning players.

At 6 foot 3, 235 pounds, Brown has also played 107 career defensive snaps, but only three in the past two seasons. He has made 35 career tackles.

Brown was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in the 2020 draft out of Penn State.

Brown is the cousin of former NFL wide receiver Andre’ Davis.