Dolphins sign ex-Giants linebacker Cam Brown

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced the signing of former New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown.

Brown, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in the 2020 NFL draft out of Penn State. He appeared in 60 games for the team, recording 35 tackles (24 solo), three QB hits and two forced fumbles.

Much of Brown’s production came on special teams, consistently drawing praise from the coaching staff. However, after the firing of special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Black Monday, Brown knew his time in East Rutherford was up.

It’s been interesting… Catch Y’all on the flip side ! #4✅ pic.twitter.com/Ywh5FGyQKw — Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) January 9, 2024

In 2023, Brown earned a special teams grade of 65.3 courtesy of Pro Football Focus, finishing second on the team with five tackles (Carter Coughlin, 9). In 2022, he was fourth on the team with an ST grade of 71.5.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire