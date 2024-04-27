Dolphins pick Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara with the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Kamara is the second edge rusher taken by the Dolphins in the draft class along with first-round pick Chop Robinson.

During his time at Colorado State, Kamara was a two-time All-Mountain West selection and the 2023 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss during his senior season, building off a 2022 season with 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Earlier Saturday, the Dolphins traded away a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft to get a fourth-round pick this year. They used that No. 120 overall selection to take running back Jaylen Wright.

After picking Kamara, the Dolphins are now scheduled to pick three more times — twice in the sixth round and once in the seventh. The next selection is the No. 184 overall pick they received in a trade that sent Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears.

