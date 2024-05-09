Dolphins NFL Draft grade: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston 55th overall

Given the recent health concerns of Miami’s starting left tackle in Terron Armstead, the Dolphins made sure to address both the depth at the position and potentially find a long term replacement with the selection of Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

Paul projects as an immediate depth addition, slotting right behind Armstead to allow time to develop should the current starter stay on the field. Paul is talented enough to play on either side of the line and could be the backup for either side as well as a functioning swing tackle.

Possessing long arms, excellent athleticism, and lockdown strength, Paul projects well as a developmental starter in this league. If Paul is able to grow into his body and develop a more solid playing foundation, Miami may have gotten a steal in the second round.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire