Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips out for season after tearing Achilles vs. Jets

Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins is out for the season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips sustained a season-ending Achilles tear during the team's 34-13 win over the Jets on Black Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old sustained the non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter. Replay of Phillips' reaction to the snap showed the telltale signs of an Achilles injury in his right calf. Falling to the field at the line of scrimmage, he was eventually carted off the field.

A majority of Phillips' teammates stayed with him while trainers did their evaluations. He was shown on the broadcast sobbing into a towel as he was taken the locker room afterward.

Reporters saw Phillips walking with crutches and a walking boot on his right ankle in the locker room. While some were hoping it was calf injury, head coach Mike McDaniel took the podium in a postgame news conference and said he wasn't optimistic.

Still, Phillips took to social media to share a positive message:

Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God’s plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I’ll be back stronger than ever 💪🏽 Fins up 🐬🙏🏾 — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) November 25, 2023

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and running back Raheem Mostert targeted the Jets' playing surface in their comments after the game. MetLife Stadium has been consistently condemned for its track record of injuries.

It was especially pertinent for Holland, who also sustained an injury in the fourth quarter. He was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury after a low tackle attempt.

He called MetLife's turf "trash," citing its bad reputation. Mostert agreed, saying “We’ve got to do something about this turf and this playing surface.”

This story will be updated.