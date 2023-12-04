Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel raves about the elite connection between QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have established an elite connection during their second season together in Miami, as they’re both having the best seasons of their careers with the Dolphins sitting near the top of the AFC standings with a 9-3 record.

Sunday’s 45-15 blowout of the Washington Commanders featured the NFL’s best offensive duo on full display for two big touchdowns, one for 74 yards and the other for 60. Both Tagovailoa and Hill have been in the MVP conversation since the season opener, and they showed why against Washington.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on the connection between Tagovailoa and Hill in the postgame media conference.

“You’re seeing the best selves of both players while playing together,” said McDaniel. “Tua’s able to be super aggressive in certain windows because he trusts what Tyreek is going to do. Tyreek is able to be super aggressive because he trusts Tua’s field vision.”

The trade for Hill last season has allowed Tagovailoa to increase his productivity under the offensive-minded McDaniel. The quarterback has silenced many critics by staying healthy and leading the best offense in the league week in and week out.

Hill’s been even more dominant with the Dolphins than he was with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he’s on pace to have his best two statistical seasons with the Dolphins. This is an amazing achievement considering Hill spent his first six seasons in an Andy Reid-coached offense.

The Cheetah has spoken glowingly about his new quarterback since joining the Dolphins, calling Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback in the league on multiple occasions. Hill’s optimism about Tagovailoa has proved true in 2023, as the best receiver in the league is on pace to break the NFL’s all-time receiving yards record.

Hill took to social media to give Tagovailoa his props following the rout of the Commanders.

Tua is the best in the weld 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 3, 2023

The Miami offense has taken the league by storm, giving NFL fans around the league some jaw-dropping performances. The play of both Tagovailoa and Hill has been the biggest reason for the continuous offensive explosion.

“They’re independently awesome, but together they’re even better,” coach Mike McDaniel added.

