Dolphins fall out of top five in Week 14 power rankings

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, failing to earn their sixth win in as many tries.

Miami’s offense struggled to do much of anything, as they were silent outside of two long touchdown receptions by Trent Sherfield and Tyreek Hill. Their lack of commitment to the running game, and Tua Tagovailoa’s inaccurate passes made it hard to find any rhythm on that side of the ball.

Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings. Miami had jumped to third after their Week 12 victory over the Houston Texans, but they’ve slid back down to seventh ahead of their road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Mike McDaniel’s squad:

“The mentor got the better of the apprentice as coach Mike McDaniel came up winless in his return to Levi’s Stadium. The Dolphins weren’t able to overcome the problem of a juggernaut that takes the air out of the ball, melts clock, and emphasizes the run game.”

Ahead of Miami are the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), Kansas City Chiefs (9-3), Buffalo Bills (9-3), Minnesota Vikings (10-2), Dallas Cowboys (9-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-1).

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 13 vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire