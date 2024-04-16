Dolphins will exercise 2025 options on Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips

The Dolphins had a pair of first-round picks in 2021 and they will be holding onto both of them through at least the 2025 season.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said at a Tuesday press conference that the team will exercise their fifth-year options on the contracts of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. The contracts will be fully guaranteed with Waddle set to make $15.6 million and Phillips' salary set at $13.3 million.

Waddle had 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season and he's posted 251 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. His former Alabama teammate and fellow 2021 first-rounder Devonta Smith agreed on Monday to a three-year, $75 million extension that will kick in after his own fifth-year option plays out, so that deal could factor into Waddle's own bid for a long-term deal.

Phillips tore his Achilles in Week 12 last season, so he's on his way back from a serious injury to kick off his fourth season. He had 6.5 sacks before getting hurt.