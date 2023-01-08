Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff spot thanks to Jason Sanders field goal with 18 seconds left

Jason Sanders' 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to beat the Jets and Buffalo's win Sunday helped the Miami Dolphins clinch the AFC's final playoff spot. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami Dolphins closed their regular season with a 11-6 win over their rival New York Jets on Sunday, setting up a date in the wild-card round next week after the Buffalo Bills also beat the New England Patriots.

Due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, the Dolphins were forced to play rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in a must-win game and he did just enough for them to get across the finish line and win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were also eliminated thanks to Miami's win. The Steelers would've clinched the final spot if both the Patriots and Dolphins had lost.

Mike McDaniel's team is now lined up to play the Bills in the first round of the playoffs, their third game against Buffalo this season. The Dolphins and Bills have split those matchups this year, each team winning one, but the Dolphins are going to need a bit more juice from their offense to take down the Bills again and reach the divisional round.

No one knows if he can play this soon, but the Dolphins likely need Tagovailoa to have a prayer in their game against the Bills.

