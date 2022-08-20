Dolphins CB Nik Needham leaves game vs. Raiders with hand injury

In the Miami Dolphins’ second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Boyer’s defense was without cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones before the contest started, but the position got thinner early.

Nik Needham exited the game in the first quarter with a left hand injury after making a tackle on rookie running back Zamir White. After being examined on the field by the trainers, Needham went straight back to the locker room without stopping at the bench area.

This leaves the Dolphins with Noah Igbinoghene, Mackensie Alexander, Keion Crossen, D’Angelo Ross, Elijah Hamilton and Kader Kohou at cornerback if Needham can’t return.

