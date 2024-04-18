Dolphins aware of "possibility" this will be Terron Armstead's final year

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains with the Dolphins after working out an adjusted contract that lowers his cap hit for the 2024 season.

Armstead has two more years left on his current deal with the team, but came to the decision on the reworked deal after giving some thought to retirement after the end of the 2023 campaign. General Manager Chris Grier said this week that the team takes "a two-year look into the future" when it comes to thinking about the future of the roster and acknowledged the "possibility" that Armstead won't be part of the picture much longer.

“We’re very respectful of his time and to his credit, he is an incredible communicator,” Grier said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple years — he is a fantastic person. So I’m very glad he is coming back, because he has impacted that room so much with those young guys . . . so having him back is important. But you always look at every position when you kind of go through it and try and look and try and anticipate what some of the issues could be in the future.”

Grier said that quarterback isn't a position the team is considering with the 21st pick in next week's draft, but his Armstead comments suggest tackle will be on the list.